Concert PRAED L’Esplanade Metz
Concert PRAED L’Esplanade Metz jeudi 28 mai 2026.
Metz
Concert PRAED
L’Esplanade Jardin de l’Esplanade Metz Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-05-28 21:30:00
fin : 2026-05-28
Date(s) :
2026-05-28
PRAED 20 Years Anniversary Tour (Liban)
Raed Yassin claviers, electronics, voix
Paed Conca clarinette
Clôture de festival en apothéose avec le retour de PRAED. Pour leur 20ème anniversaire, le duo libanais fête la sortie de son nouvel album Al Wahem avec un live à l’énergie débridée. Véritable collision entre shaabi égyptien, riffs de claviers électrisants et rythmes urbains furieux, leur musique est une invitation à la transe. Entre répétitions extatiques et chants sauvages, PRAED transforme chaque concert en un tourbillon magnétique et libérateur. Préparez-vous à une fin de soirée moite, frénétique et irrésistiblement dansante.
Une célébration sauvage dont on ne ressort pas indemne.
Une coorganisation Fragment Passages Transfestival.Tout public
0 .
L’Esplanade Jardin de l’Esplanade Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
PRAED 20 Years Anniversary Tour (Lebanon)
Raed Yassin: keyboards, electronics, vocals
Paed Conca: clarinet
The festival closes on a high note with the return of PRAED. For their 20th anniversary, the Lebanese duo celebrate the release of their new album Al Wahem with a live show of unbridled energy. A veritable collision of Egyptian shaabi, electrifying keyboard riffs and furious urban rhythms, their music is an invitation to trance. Between ecstatic rehearsals and wild vocals, PRAED transforms each concert into a magnetic, liberating whirlwind. Get ready for a sweaty, frenetic and irresistibly danceable end to your evening.
A wild celebration you won’t want to leave unscathed.
Co-organized by Fragment Passages Transfestival.
L’événement Concert PRAED Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-05-16 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ
À voir aussi à Metz (Moselle)
- Les Petites causeries à l’Agora L’Agora médiathèque-centre social Metz 19 mai 2026
- Concours d’écriture Librairie Hisler Even Metz 19 mai 2026
- VOYAGE EN AMOUR COMEDIE DE METZ Metz 20 mai 2026
- Open Heaven Galerie PJ Metz 20 mai 2026
- Vernissage Exposition Paola Hochlander et Erik Bonnet Rue Etienne Gantrel 57050 Metz Metz 20 mai 2026