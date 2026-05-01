Concert PRAED L’Esplanade Metz

Metz

Concert PRAED

L’Esplanade Jardin de l’Esplanade Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-05-28 21:30:00

fin : 2026-05-28

Date(s) :

2026-05-28

PRAED 20 Years Anniversary Tour (Liban)

Raed Yassin claviers, electronics, voix

Paed Conca clarinette

Clôture de festival en apothéose avec le retour de PRAED. Pour leur 20ème anniversaire, le duo libanais fête la sortie de son nouvel album Al Wahem avec un live à l’énergie débridée. Véritable collision entre shaabi égyptien, riffs de claviers électrisants et rythmes urbains furieux, leur musique est une invitation à la transe. Entre répétitions extatiques et chants sauvages, PRAED transforme chaque concert en un tourbillon magnétique et libérateur. Préparez-vous à une fin de soirée moite, frénétique et irrésistiblement dansante.

Une célébration sauvage dont on ne ressort pas indemne.

Une coorganisation Fragment Passages Transfestival.Tout public

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L’Esplanade Jardin de l’Esplanade Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

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English :

PRAED 20 Years Anniversary Tour (Lebanon)

Raed Yassin: keyboards, electronics, vocals

Paed Conca: clarinet

The festival closes on a high note with the return of PRAED. For their 20th anniversary, the Lebanese duo celebrate the release of their new album Al Wahem with a live show of unbridled energy. A veritable collision of Egyptian shaabi, electrifying keyboard riffs and furious urban rhythms, their music is an invitation to trance. Between ecstatic rehearsals and wild vocals, PRAED transforms each concert into a magnetic, liberating whirlwind. Get ready for a sweaty, frenetic and irresistibly danceable end to your evening.

A wild celebration you won’t want to leave unscathed.

Co-organized by Fragment Passages Transfestival.

L’événement Concert PRAED Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-05-16 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ