Concert Swing Flip Flop Hoppers Comberanche-et-Épeluche
mercredi 8 juillet 2026 · Comberanche-et-Épeluche
Informations pratiques
Comberanche-et-Épeluche
Concert Swing Flip Flop Hoppers
Café Pluche Comberanche-et-Épeluche Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-08
Date(s) :
2026-07-08
Concert Swing Flip Flop Hoppers au Café Pluche dès 19h, concert à 21h
Restauration sur place Participation libre
Concert Swing Flip Flop Hoppers au Café Pluche dès 19h, concert à 21h
Restauration sur place Participation libre .
Café Pluche Comberanche-et-Épeluche 24600 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 26 77 44 76
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Concert Swing Flip Flop Hoppers
Swing Flip Flop Hoppers concert at Café Pluche starting at 7 p.m., concert at 9 p.m.
Food available on site Pay what you can
L’événement Concert Swing Flip Flop Hoppers Comberanche-et-Épeluche a été mis à jour le 2026-07-02 par Val de Dronne
À voir aussi à Comberanche-et-Épeluche (Dordogne)
- Été Actif Paddle à Combéranche-Épeluche Comberanche-et-Épeluche 16 juillet 2026
- Concert Loïs Morgan Trio Blues Comberanche-et-Épeluche 22 juillet 2026
- Concert La Chorba de Raouf Comberanche-et-Épeluche 29 juillet 2026