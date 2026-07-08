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AGENDA · Comberanche-et-Épeluche

Concert Swing Flip Flop Hoppers Comberanche-et-Épeluche

mercredi 8 juillet 2026 · Comberanche-et-Épeluche

Concert Swing Flip Flop Hoppers Comberanche-et-Épeluche

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 8 juillet 2026
Fin
mercredi 8 juillet 2026
Heure de début
19:00:00
Adresse
Café Pluche
Ville
24600 Comberanche-et-Épeluche
Département
Dordogne
Tarif

Comberanche-et-Épeluche

Concert Swing Flip Flop Hoppers

Café Pluche Comberanche-et-Épeluche Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-08

Date(s) :
2026-07-08

Concert Swing Flip Flop Hoppers au Café Pluche dès 19h, concert à 21h
Restauration sur place Participation libre
Concert Swing Flip Flop Hoppers au Café Pluche dès 19h, concert à 21h
Restauration sur place Participation libre   .

Café Pluche Comberanche-et-Épeluche 24600 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 26 77 44 76 

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English : Concert Swing Flip Flop Hoppers

Swing Flip Flop Hoppers concert at Café Pluche starting at 7 p.m., concert at 9 p.m.
Food available on site Pay what you can

L’événement Concert Swing Flip Flop Hoppers Comberanche-et-Épeluche a été mis à jour le 2026-07-02 par Val de Dronne

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