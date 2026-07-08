Informations pratiques

Comberanche-et-Épeluche

Concert Swing Flip Flop Hoppers

Café Pluche Comberanche-et-Épeluche Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-08 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-08

Date(s) :

2026-07-08

Concert Swing Flip Flop Hoppers au Café Pluche dès 19h, concert à 21h

Restauration sur place Participation libre

Concert Swing Flip Flop Hoppers au Café Pluche dès 19h, concert à 21h

Restauration sur place Participation libre .

Café Pluche Comberanche-et-Épeluche 24600 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 26 77 44 76

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Concert Swing Flip Flop Hoppers

Swing Flip Flop Hoppers concert at Café Pluche starting at 7 p.m., concert at 9 p.m.

Food available on site Pay what you can

L’événement Concert Swing Flip Flop Hoppers Comberanche-et-Épeluche a été mis à jour le 2026-07-02 par Val de Dronne