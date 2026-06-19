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CONCERT TRYOLAND Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

CONCERT TRYOLAND Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda jeudi 25 juin 2026.

Adresse : Place de la Nation

Ville : 66110 Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : jeudi 25 juin 2026

Fin : jeudi 25 juin 2026

Heure de début : 20:00:00

Tarif :

Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

CONCERT TRYOLAND

Place de la Nation Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-25 20:00:00
fin : 2026-06-25

Date(s) :
2026-06-25

Une soirée de musique live pleine d’énergie et de rythmes entraînants, parfaite pour profiter d’un moment festif en fin de journée.
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Place de la Nation Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 39 01 98 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

An evening of live music full of energy and catchy rhythms—perfect for enjoying a festive moment at the end of the day.

L’événement CONCERT TRYOLAND Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR

À voir aussi à Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda (Pyrénées-Orientales)