Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

CONCERT TRYOLAND

Place de la Nation Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-25 20:00:00

fin : 2026-06-25

Date(s) :

2026-06-25

Une soirée de musique live pleine d’énergie et de rythmes entraînants, parfaite pour profiter d’un moment festif en fin de journée.

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Place de la Nation Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 39 01 98

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English :

An evening of live music full of energy and catchy rhythms—perfect for enjoying a festive moment at the end of the day.

L’événement CONCERT TRYOLAND Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR