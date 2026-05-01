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CONCERT YAKASSÉ-MÉ Aspiran

CONCERT YAKASSÉ-MÉ Aspiran samedi 30 mai 2026.

Adresse : 20 place du Peyrou

Ville : 34800 Aspiran

Département : Hérault

Début : samedi 30 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 30 mai 2026

Tarif :

Aspiran

CONCERT YAKASSÉ-MÉ

20 place du Peyrou Aspiran Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30
fin : 2026-05-30

Date(s) :
2026-05-30

Concert du groupe Yakassé-mé (percussions africaines).
Concert du groupe Yakassé-mé (percussions africaines).   .

20 place du Peyrou Aspiran 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 24 89  lecafedaspiran@gmail.com

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English :

Concert by the Yakassé-mé group (African percussion).

L’événement CONCERT YAKASSÉ-MÉ Aspiran a été mis à jour le 2026-05-20 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS

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