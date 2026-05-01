CONCERT YAKASSÉ-MÉ Aspiran
CONCERT YAKASSÉ-MÉ Aspiran samedi 30 mai 2026.
Aspiran
CONCERT YAKASSÉ-MÉ
20 place du Peyrou Aspiran Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30
fin : 2026-05-30
Date(s) :
2026-05-30
Concert du groupe Yakassé-mé (percussions africaines).
Concert du groupe Yakassé-mé (percussions africaines). .
20 place du Peyrou Aspiran 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 24 89 lecafedaspiran@gmail.com
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English :
Concert by the Yakassé-mé group (African percussion).
L’événement CONCERT YAKASSÉ-MÉ Aspiran a été mis à jour le 2026-05-20 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS
À voir aussi à Aspiran (Hérault)
- À LA MANIÈRE D’ARCIMBOLDO Aspiran 3 juin 2026
- CONCERT MAGDA MANGO Aspiran 13 juin 2026
- JOURNÉE PORTES OUVERTES DES LOPINS D’ABORD Aspiran 13 juin 2026
- CONCERT LES FRANGINS Aspiran 11 juillet 2026
- CONCERT LES DISCOBILLES Aspiran 25 juillet 2026