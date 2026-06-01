Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

CONFÉRENCE

Musée El Casal -Michel No Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-26 18:00:00

fin : 2026-06-26

Date(s) :

2026-06-26

À travers l’œuvre de Charles Rennie Mackintosh, figure majeure de l’Art nouveau, l’historien de l’art Alexander Charrett-Dykes propose une conférence consacrée aux liens entre géométrie, poésie et lumière, des créations de Glasgow jusqu’aux Pyrénées-Orientales.

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Musée El Casal -Michel No Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 39 34 90

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English :

Through the work of Charles Rennie Mackintosh, a major figure in Art Nouveau, art historian Alexander Charrett-Dykes presents a lecture on the links between geometry, poetry and light, from Glasgow to the Pyrénées-Orientales.

L’événement CONFÉRENCE Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR