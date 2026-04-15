Amnéville

Conférence »Biodiversité en péril les oiseaux en première ligne »

rue André Marie Ampère Amnéville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-22 18:30:00

fin : 2026-05-22 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-22

Ils disparaissent peu à peu… et avec eux, c’est tout un équilibre qui vacille. Les oiseaux sont en première ligne face aux bouleversements de la biodiversité.

Rejoignez-nous pour une conférence animée par Patrice Costa, Président de l’Institut Européen d’Écologie, grand reporter et ornithologue, pour mieux comprendre les défis auxquels la biodiversité est confrontée et les menaces qui touchent les oiseaux.Tout public

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rue André Marie Ampère Amnéville 57360 Moselle Grand Est +33 9 74 11 99 45 lecaporne@portesdelorne.fr

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English :

Little by little, they’re disappearing? and with them, an entire balance is shifting. Birds are on the front line when it comes to the upheaval of biodiversity.

Join us for a conference hosted by Patrice Costa, President of the European Institute of Ecology, avid reporter and ornithologist, to better understand the challenges facing biodiversity and the threats affecting birds.

L’événement Conférence »Biodiversité en péril les oiseaux en première ligne » Amnéville a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par DESTINATION AMNEVILLE