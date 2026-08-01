UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Fondremand

Conférence Fondremand

jeudi 20 août 2026 · Fondremand

Conférence Fondremand

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 20 août 2026
Fin
jeudi 20 août 2026
Heure de début
18:00:00
Adresse
moulin
Ville
70190 Fondremand
Département
Haute-Saône
Tarif

Fondremand

Conférence

moulin Fondremand Haute-Saône

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-20 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-20

Date(s) :
2026-08-20

Le Moulin de Fondremand ouvre ses portes le 20 août à 20 h pour vous accueillir à une conférence consacrée à la découverte du patrimoine de Haute-Saône.
Sur réservation.   .

moulin Fondremand 70190 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 7 85 15 83 03  yannick.denoix@wanadoo.fr

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English : Conférence

L’événement Conférence Fondremand a été mis à jour le 2026-08-12 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS DES 7 RIVIERES

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