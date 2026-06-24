Conte L’incroyable histoire de la première crèche La Ferté Macé
Conte L’incroyable histoire de la première crèche La Ferté Macé dimanche 29 novembre 2026.
La Ferté Macé
Conte L’incroyable histoire de la première crèche
La Ferté Macé Orne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-29 15:00:00
fin : 2026-11-29
Date(s) :
2026-11-29
Conte
Il y a 800 ans, dans un petit village d’Italie, un homme imagina une nuit de Noël qui allait changer le monde.
au profit de la restauration du carillon .
La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie +33 2 33 37 10 97
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English : Conte L’incroyable histoire de la première crèche
L’événement Conte L’incroyable histoire de la première crèche La Ferté Macé a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par Flers agglo
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