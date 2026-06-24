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Conte L’incroyable histoire de la première crèche La Ferté Macé

Conte L’incroyable histoire de la première crèche La Ferté Macé dimanche 29 novembre 2026.

Ville
61600 La Ferté Macé
Département
Orne
Début
dimanche 29 novembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 29 novembre 2026
Heure de début
15:00:00
Tarif

La Ferté Macé

Conte L’incroyable histoire de la première crèche

La Ferté Macé Orne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-29 15:00:00
fin : 2026-11-29

Date(s) :
2026-11-29

Conte
Il y a 800 ans, dans un petit village d’Italie, un homme imagina une nuit de Noël qui allait changer le monde.
au profit de la restauration du carillon   .

La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie +33 2 33 37 10 97 

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English : Conte L’incroyable histoire de la première crèche

L’événement Conte L’incroyable histoire de la première crèche La Ferté Macé a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par Flers agglo

À voir aussi à La Ferté Macé (Orne)