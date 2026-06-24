Florange

Country à Flo’

Place François Mitterand Florange Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-07-18 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-18

Date(s) :

2026-07-18

Enfilez vos bottes et plongez dans l’ambiance du Far West lors d’une soirée 100 % country animée par Rémi Vingert. Musique, convivialité et esprit festif seront au rendez-vous pour partager un agréable moment en plein air. Une buvette et des food trucks seront également présents pour compléter cette soirée placée sous le signe de la bonne humeur.Tout public

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Place François Mitterand Florange 57190 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 59 32 60 florange@mairie-florange.fr

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English :

Put on your boots and immerse yourself in the Wild West atmosphere during a 100% country evening hosted by Rémy Vingert. Music, good company, and a festive spirit will be on the agenda as we share a pleasant time outdoors. A refreshment stand and food trucks will also be on hand to round out this evening filled with good cheer.

L’événement Country à Flo’ Florange a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME