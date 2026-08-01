Informations pratiques

Avezac-Prat-Lahitte

Course et Marche des fêtes d’Avezac

Cami deth Espi AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-29 18:30:00

fin : 2026-08-29

Date(s) :

2026-08-29

Fit & Trail s’associe à l’Association des Jeunes d’Avezac pour vous proposer une marche et une course placée sous le signe de la convivialité ! Le thème de la fête étant “safari”, un prix du meilleur déguisement sera décerné !

Quatre épreuves s’offrent à vous

– Safari Challenge En duo adultes. Course + Course d’orientation. Départ à 18h30. 15 € / pers.

– Mission savane En duo adultes ou parents/enfants. Course d’orientation. Départ à 18h45. 10 € / adulte et 5 € / enfant.

– Marche à pas de lions 12 km / 400D+. Non chronométré. Départ à 18h40. 10 €.

– Le Gazel’Trail 12 km / 400D+. Non chronométré. Départ à 19h30. 10 €.

Un ravitaillement est prévu sur le parcours. Possibilité de se restaurer à l’arrivée avec le food-truck de Greg, en musique avec Les Hots Dogs dès 20H30 et Pick Up dès 23H

Inscriptions https://www.helloasso.com/associations/fit-trail/evenements/marche-des-lions-et-course-safari

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Cami deth Espi AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 16 50 37 86 fitattitude65@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Fit & Trail is teaming up with the Avezac Youth Association to bring you a walk and a race in a friendly atmosphere! Since the festival’s theme is “safari,” a prize for the best costume will be awarded!

Four events are available:

– Safari Challenge: Adult pairs. Run + Orienteering. Start at 6:30 p.m. 15 € per person.

– Savannah Mission: Adult pairs or parent/child teams. Orienteering. Start at 6:45 p.m. 10 € per adult and 5 € per child.

– Walk in the Footsteps of Lions: 12 km / 400D+. Untimed. Starts at 6:40 p.m. 10 €.

– The Gazel’Trail: 12 km / 400D+. Untimed. Starts at 7:30 p.m. 10 ?.

Refreshments will be available along the course. Food will be available at the finish line from Greg’s food truck, with live music by “Les Hots Dogs” starting at 8:30 p.m. and “Pick Up” starting at 11:00 p.m.

Registration: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/fit-trail/evenements/marche-des-lions-et-course-safari

L’événement Course et Marche des fêtes d’Avezac Avezac-Prat-Lahitte a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65