Course et Marche des fêtes d’Avezac Cami deth Espi Avezac-Prat-Lahitte
samedi 29 août 2026 · Cami deth Espi · Avezac-Prat-Lahitte
Informations pratiques
Avezac-Prat-Lahitte
Course et Marche des fêtes d’Avezac
Cami deth Espi AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-29 18:30:00
fin : 2026-08-29
Date(s) :
2026-08-29
Fit & Trail s’associe à l’Association des Jeunes d’Avezac pour vous proposer une marche et une course placée sous le signe de la convivialité ! Le thème de la fête étant “safari”, un prix du meilleur déguisement sera décerné !
Quatre épreuves s’offrent à vous
– Safari Challenge En duo adultes. Course + Course d’orientation. Départ à 18h30. 15 € / pers.
– Mission savane En duo adultes ou parents/enfants. Course d’orientation. Départ à 18h45. 10 € / adulte et 5 € / enfant.
– Marche à pas de lions 12 km / 400D+. Non chronométré. Départ à 18h40. 10 €.
– Le Gazel’Trail 12 km / 400D+. Non chronométré. Départ à 19h30. 10 €.
Un ravitaillement est prévu sur le parcours. Possibilité de se restaurer à l’arrivée avec le food-truck de Greg, en musique avec Les Hots Dogs dès 20H30 et Pick Up dès 23H
Inscriptions https://www.helloasso.com/associations/fit-trail/evenements/marche-des-lions-et-course-safari
.
Cami deth Espi AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 16 50 37 86 fitattitude65@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Fit & Trail is teaming up with the Avezac Youth Association to bring you a walk and a race in a friendly atmosphere! Since the festival’s theme is “safari,” a prize for the best costume will be awarded!
Four events are available:
– Safari Challenge: Adult pairs. Run + Orienteering. Start at 6:30 p.m. 15 € per person.
– Savannah Mission: Adult pairs or parent/child teams. Orienteering. Start at 6:45 p.m. 10 € per adult and 5 € per child.
– Walk in the Footsteps of Lions: 12 km / 400D+. Untimed. Starts at 6:40 p.m. 10 €.
– The Gazel’Trail: 12 km / 400D+. Untimed. Starts at 7:30 p.m. 10 ?.
Refreshments will be available along the course. Food will be available at the finish line from Greg’s food truck, with live music by “Les Hots Dogs” starting at 8:30 p.m. and “Pick Up” starting at 11:00 p.m.
Registration: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/fit-trail/evenements/marche-des-lions-et-course-safari
L’événement Course et Marche des fêtes d’Avezac Avezac-Prat-Lahitte a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65