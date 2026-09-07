Cycle de cinéma autour du thème de la photographie, Institut francais de Suède, Stockholm

Informations pratiques

Cycle de cinéma autour du thème de la photographie 16 septembre 2026 – 26 mai 2027, certains mercredis Institut francais de Suède Stockholm County

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-09-16T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-16T21:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2027-05-26T18:00:00+02:00 – 2027-05-26T21:00:00+02:00

As part of the Bicentenaire de la Photographie, the Institut français de Suède is presenting a film series exploring photography through both fiction and documentary. The programme highlights the many ways in which photography shapes memory, storytelling and our relationship to the world.

Programme:

Le Garçon, directed by Zabou Breitman and Florent Vassault

Faces Places (Visages, Villages), directed by Agnès Varda and JR

La Jetée, directed by Chris Marker

The Salt of the Earth (Le Sel de la Terre), directed by Juliano Ribeiro Salgado and Wim Wenders

Institut francais de Suède Kommendörsgatan 13, 102 43 Stockholm Stockholm 102 43 Östermalm Stockholm County

As part of the _Bicentenaire de la Photographie_, the Institut français de Suède is presenting a film series exploring photography through both fiction and documentary. The programme highlights the …

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