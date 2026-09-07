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Cycle de cinéma autour du thème de la photographie, Institut francais de Suède, Stockholm

mercredi 16 septembre 2026 · Institut francais de Suède · Stockholm

Cycle de cinéma autour du thème de la photographie, Institut francais de Suède, Stockholm

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 16 septembre 2026
Fin
mercredi 26 mai 2027
Lieu
Institut francais de Suède
Adresse
Kommendörsgatan 13, 102 43 Stockholm
Ville
102 43 Stockholm
Département
Stockholm County

Cycle de cinéma autour du thème de la photographie 16 septembre 2026 – 26 mai 2027, certains mercredis Institut francais de Suède Stockholm County

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-16T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-16T21:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2027-05-26T18:00:00+02:00 – 2027-05-26T21:00:00+02:00

As part of the Bicentenaire de la Photographie, the Institut français de Suède is presenting a film series exploring photography through both fiction and documentary. The programme highlights the many ways in which photography shapes memory, storytelling and our relationship to the world.
Programme:

  • Le Garçon, directed by Zabou Breitman and Florent Vassault
  • Faces Places (Visages, Villages), directed by Agnès Varda and JR
  • La Jetée, directed by Chris Marker
  • The Salt of the Earth (Le Sel de la Terre), directed by Juliano Ribeiro Salgado and Wim Wenders

Institut francais de Suède Kommendörsgatan 13, 102 43 Stockholm Stockholm 102 43 Östermalm Stockholm County
As part of the _Bicentenaire de la Photographie_, the Institut français de Suède is presenting a film series exploring photography through both fiction and documentary. The programme highlights the …

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