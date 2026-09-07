Cycle de cinéma autour du thème de la photographie, Institut francais de Suède, Stockholm
mercredi 16 septembre 2026 · Institut francais de Suède · Stockholm
Informations pratiques
Cycle de cinéma autour du thème de la photographie 16 septembre 2026 – 26 mai 2027, certains mercredis Institut francais de Suède Stockholm County
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-16T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-16T21:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2027-05-26T18:00:00+02:00 – 2027-05-26T21:00:00+02:00
As part of the Bicentenaire de la Photographie, the Institut français de Suède is presenting a film series exploring photography through both fiction and documentary. The programme highlights the many ways in which photography shapes memory, storytelling and our relationship to the world.
Programme:
- Le Garçon, directed by Zabou Breitman and Florent Vassault
- Faces Places (Visages, Villages), directed by Agnès Varda and JR
- La Jetée, directed by Chris Marker
- The Salt of the Earth (Le Sel de la Terre), directed by Juliano Ribeiro Salgado and Wim Wenders
Institut francais de Suède Kommendörsgatan 13, 102 43 Stockholm Stockholm 102 43 Östermalm Stockholm County
As part of the _Bicentenaire de la Photographie_, the Institut français de Suède is presenting a film series exploring photography through both fiction and documentary. The programme highlights the …
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À voir aussi à Stockholm (Stockholm County)
- French-Swedish Curatorial Exchange Program Résonances #3, Institut francais de Suède, Stockholm 15 septembre 2026
- Exhibition « Le Voyage de Viva » by Victor Paimblanc, Institut francais de Suède, Stockholm 8 octobre 2026
- « La Photo sous tous les angles » – Nuit de la Culture à Stockholm, Bromska Palatset / Résidence de France, Stockholm 24 avril 2027