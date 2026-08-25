DANS LA PEAU D’UN RESTAURATEUR D’ŒUVRES D’ART Prades
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Prades
Informations pratiques
Prades
DANS LA PEAU D’UN RESTAURATEUR D’ŒUVRES D’ART
Place de la République Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19 11:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Cet atelier immersif invite les enfants à partir de 8 ans à se glisser dans la peau d’un restaurateur d’œuvres d’art. À travers une mise en situation ludique et participative, ils découvrent les principales étapes de l’étude et de la compréhension d’une œuvre patrimoniale.
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Place de la République Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 22 43
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English :
This immersive workshop invites children %E0 ages 8 and up %E0 to step into the shoes of an art restorer. %C0Through a fun and interactive role-playing activity, they discover the main %E9steps involved in studying and understanding a work of cultural heritage.
L’événement DANS LA PEAU D’UN RESTAURATEUR D’ŒUVRES D’ART Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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