Informations pratiques

Prades

DANS LA PEAU D’UN RESTAURATEUR D’ŒUVRES D’ART

Place de la République Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19 11:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Cet atelier immersif invite les enfants à partir de 8 ans à se glisser dans la peau d’un restaurateur d’œuvres d’art. À travers une mise en situation ludique et participative, ils découvrent les principales étapes de l’étude et de la compréhension d’une œuvre patrimoniale.

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Place de la République Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 22 43

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English :

This immersive workshop invites children %E0 ages 8 and up %E0 to step into the shoes of an art restorer. %C0Through a fun and interactive role-playing activity, they discover the main %E9steps involved in studying and understanding a work of cultural heritage.

L’événement DANS LA PEAU D’UN RESTAURATEUR D’ŒUVRES D’ART Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO