Villemaury

Danse et Energie au Jardin Latino & hits

Les Jardins de Lutz Villemaury Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR

12

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-29 18:00:00

fin : 2026-05-29 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-29

1h pour bouger, se défouler et s’amuser sur le thème Latino et hits dans un espace privatisé des serres aux Pépinières Crespin, réservé aux participants. Cours animé par Isabelle, coach professionnelle diplômée d’Etat.

Inscription par mail. 12 .

Les Jardins de Lutz Villemaury 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 45 05 11 crespinadmin@lesjardinsdelutz.fr

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English :

1h to move, let off steam and have fun on a Latino and hits theme in a private area of the greenhouses at Pépinières Crespin, reserved for participants. Classes led by Isabelle, a state-certified professional coach.

L’événement Danse et Energie au Jardin Latino & hits Villemaury a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN