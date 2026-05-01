Danse et Energie au Jardin Latino & hits Villemaury
Danse et Energie au Jardin Latino & hits Villemaury vendredi 29 mai 2026.
Villemaury
Danse et Energie au Jardin Latino & hits
Les Jardins de Lutz Villemaury Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR
12
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-29 18:00:00
fin : 2026-05-29 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-29
1h pour bouger, se défouler et s’amuser sur le thème Latino et hits dans un espace privatisé des serres aux Pépinières Crespin, réservé aux participants. Cours animé par Isabelle, coach professionnelle diplômée d’Etat.
Inscription par mail. 12 .
Les Jardins de Lutz Villemaury 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 45 05 11 crespinadmin@lesjardinsdelutz.fr
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English :
1h to move, let off steam and have fun on a Latino and hits theme in a private area of the greenhouses at Pépinières Crespin, reserved for participants. Classes led by Isabelle, a state-certified professional coach.
L’événement Danse et Energie au Jardin Latino & hits Villemaury a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN