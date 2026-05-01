Découverte du Festival Vidéomapping FORGE Complexe sportif Saint-Symphorien Longeville-lès-Metz

Longeville-lès-Metz

Découverte du Festival Vidéomapping FORGE

Complexe sportif Saint-Symphorien 1 Boulevard St Symphorien Longeville-lès-Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-29 19:45:00

fin : 2026-05-29 00:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-29

Découvrez le Festival FORGE à la Völklinger Hütte !

La Ville de Metz vous propose une escapade transfrontalière gratuite le vendredi 29 mai pour l’ouverture du Festival FORGE Video Mapping.

Un bus gratuit est mis à votre disposition avec un départ à 19h45 depuis le parking de la patinoire (4 bd Saint-Symphorien, 57050 Metz) et un retour prévu vers 00h30. Venez admirer sept créations visuelles originales à ciel ouvert au cœur de ce site spectaculaire inscrit à l’UNESCO.

Événement soutenu par le programme Interreg dans le cadre du projet GRACE.

Inscription obligatoire avant le 26 mai à interreggrace@gmail.com (places limitées).

Départ parking de la patinoireTout public

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Complexe sportif Saint-Symphorien 1 Boulevard St Symphorien Longeville-lès-Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est interreggrace@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover the FORGE Festival at the Völklinger Hütte!

The City of Metz offers you a free cross-border getaway on Friday May 29 for the opening of the FORGE Video Mapping Festival.

A free bus will depart from the skating rink parking lot (4 bd Saint-Symphorien, 57050 Metz) at 7:45pm and return around 12:30am. Come and admire seven original open-air visual creations in the heart of this spectacular UNESCO site.

Event supported by the Interreg program as part of the GRACE project.

Registration required by May 26 at interreggrace@gmail.com (places are limited).

Departure: skating rink parking lot

L’événement Découverte du Festival Vidéomapping FORGE Longeville-lès-Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-05-25 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ