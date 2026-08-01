Informations pratiques

Nonsard-Lamarche

Défi Zéro déchet

Nonsard-Lamarche Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-16 11:00:00

fin : 2026-08-16

Date(s) :

2026-08-16

Un challenge citoyen pour protéger le lac de Madine la préservation de l’environnement est l’affaire de tous.

Ce challenge convivial invite tous les usagers et amoureux de la nature à prendre part activement à la propreté de ce site emblématique de la région Grand Est. Au-delà du simple nettoyage, cette initiative vise à ancrer une véritable culture de l’éco-responsabilité. En participant, vous contribuez concrètement à la protection de la biodiversité locale tout en découvrant les principes de l’économie circulaire. Pour remercier les participants de leur mobilisation pour le Lac de Madine, une tombola gratuite viendra clôturer cette demi-journée. La Société Publique Locale (SPL) Chambley-Madine et Veolia s’associent pour organiser cette opération.Tout public

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Nonsard-Lamarche 55210 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 89 32 50

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English :

A community challenge to protect Lake Madine: Environmental conservation is everyone’s responsibility.

This friendly challenge invites all visitors and nature lovers to actively participate in keeping this iconic site in the Grand Est region clean. Beyond simply cleaning up, this initiative aims to foster a genuine culture of environmental responsibility. By participating, you’ll make a tangible contribution to protecting local biodiversity while learning about the principles of the circular economy. To thank participants for their efforts on behalf of Lake Madine, a free raffle will wrap up this half-day event. The Chambley-Madine Local Public Company (SPL) and Veolia are partnering to organize this event.

L’événement Défi Zéro déchet Nonsard-Lamarche a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par OFFICE DE TOURISME CŒUR DE LORRAINE