DUO RÉTRO PASITO Le Barcarès
DUO RÉTRO PASITO Le Barcarès jeudi 25 juin 2026.
Le Barcarès
DUO RÉTRO PASITO
Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-25 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-25 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-25
Laissez-vous porter par une soirée musicale douce et élégante, où chant, clavier et accordéon s’accordent à merveille. Une ambiance chaleureuse et harmonieuse, entre émotions délicates et belles mélodies. Un voyage musical subtil, entre tradition et modernité, à partager simplement.
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Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr
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English :
Let yourself be carried away by a gentle, elegant evening of music, where vocals, keyboard and accordion come together in perfect harmony. A warm, harmonious atmosphere of delicate emotions and beautiful melodies. A subtle musical journey, between tradition and modernity, to share simply.
L’événement DUO RÉTRO PASITO Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-05-28 par OT DE PORT BARCARES
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