Le Barcarès

DJ ANGELO

Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-25 22:00:00

fin : 2026-06-25 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-25

Soirée DJ exceptionnelle au Barcarès, sous les étoiles et en bord de mer, avec un mix house, dance et hits du moment. L’ambiance monte en intensité au rythme des basses et des jeux de lumière, transformant la piste en véritable dancefloor festif. Une expérience musicale électrisante et conviviale, à vivre jusqu’au bout de la nuit entre amis ou en famille.

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Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr

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English :

An exceptional DJ evening in Le Barcarès, under the stars and by the sea, with a mix of house, dance and current hits. The ambience rises to the rhythm of the bass and the lighting effects, transforming the dance floor into a festive dancefloor. An electrifying and convivial musical experience, to be enjoyed until the end of the night with friends or family.

L’événement DJ ANGELO Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-05-28 par OT DE PORT BARCARES