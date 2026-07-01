Informations pratiques

Le Barcarès

LES LUNDIS PRIVÉS DU LYDIA

Avenue du Paquebot des Sables Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 11 – 11 – 11

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2026-07-27 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-31 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-27 2026-08-03 2026-08-10 2026-08-17 2026-08-24 2026-08-31

Une occasion parfaite pour découvrir ou redécouvrir le Lydia dans une atmosphère conviviale, tout en savourant les saveurs de notre terroir !

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Avenue du Paquebot des Sables Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr

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English :

A perfect opportunity to discover or rediscover Lydia in a friendly atmosphere, while savouring the flavours of our region!

L’événement LES LUNDIS PRIVÉS DU LYDIA Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par OT DE PORT BARCARES