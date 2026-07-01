LES LUNDIS PRIVÉS DU LYDIA Le Barcarès
lundi 27 juillet 2026 · Le Barcarès
Informations pratiques
Le Barcarès
LES LUNDIS PRIVÉS DU LYDIA
Avenue du Paquebot des Sables Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 11 – 11 – 11
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mercredi 2026-07-27 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-31 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-27 2026-08-03 2026-08-10 2026-08-17 2026-08-24 2026-08-31
Une occasion parfaite pour découvrir ou redécouvrir le Lydia dans une atmosphère conviviale, tout en savourant les saveurs de notre terroir !
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Avenue du Paquebot des Sables Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A perfect opportunity to discover or rediscover Lydia in a friendly atmosphere, while savouring the flavours of our region!
L’événement LES LUNDIS PRIVÉS DU LYDIA Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par OT DE PORT BARCARES
À voir aussi à Le Barcarès (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- DJ ANGELO & SAXO SEB Le Barcarès 10 juillet 2026
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- LES DÉFERLANTES Le Barcarès 11 juillet 2026
- FESTIVAL LES DEFERLANTES – PASS DIMANCHE – PASS 1 JOUR – DIMANCHE JARDINS DU LYDIA Le Barcares 12 juillet 2026
- FESTIVAL LES DEFERLANTES – PASS LUNDI – PASS 1 JOUR – LUNDI JARDINS DU LYDIA Le Barcares 13 juillet 2026