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AGENDA · Le Barcarès

CONCERT POP ROCK Le Barcarès

mercredi 22 juillet 2026 · Le Barcarès

CONCERT POP ROCK Le Barcarès

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 22 juillet 2026
Fin
jeudi 23 juillet 2026
Heure de début
20:30:00
Adresse
Quai Alain Gerbault
Ville
66420 Le Barcarès
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Le Barcarès

CONCERT POP ROCK

Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-22 20:30:00
fin : 2026-07-22 22:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-22

Avec l’orchestre Lithium. Soirée organisée par Coudalère Animation.
Animation gratuite.
  .

Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Featuring the Lithium Orchestra. An event organized by Coudalère Animation.
Free entertainment.

L’événement CONCERT POP ROCK Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-01 par OT DE PORT BARCARES

À voir aussi à Le Barcarès (Pyrénées-Orientales)