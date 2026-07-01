Informations pratiques

Le Barcarès

CONCERT POP ROCK

Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-22 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-22 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-22

Avec l’orchestre Lithium. Soirée organisée par Coudalère Animation.

Animation gratuite.

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Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Featuring the Lithium Orchestra. An event organized by Coudalère Animation.

Free entertainment.

L’événement CONCERT POP ROCK Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-01 par OT DE PORT BARCARES