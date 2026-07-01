AGENDA · Le Barcarès
DJ DYLAN ANNEES 80 Le Barcarès
jeudi 23 juillet 2026 · Le Barcarès
Informations pratiques
Le Barcarès
DJ DYLAN ANNEES 80
2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-23 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-23 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-23
Set de DJ Dylan, soirée organisée par Coudalère Animation.
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2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56
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English :
DJ Dylan’s set, an event organized by Coudalère Animation.
L’événement DJ DYLAN ANNEES 80 Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-01 par OT DE PORT BARCARES
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