Echillais en vibrations, Echillais place uttigen foyer municipal, Échillais
Echillais en vibrations, Echillais place uttigen foyer municipal, Échillais dimanche 21 juin 2026.
Echillais en vibrations Dimanche 21 juin, 18h00 Echillais place uttigen foyer municipal Charente-Maritime
300 participants
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-21T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T23:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-21T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T23:00:00+02:00
Musiciens confirmés ou amateurs, sortez vos guitares, harmonicas, acc ordéons, synthé etc ,donnez le tempo, et venez faire vibrer Echillais !
Un DJ animera la seconde partie de soirée
Echillais place uttigen foyer municipal 17620 ECHILLAIS MAIRIE Échillais 17620 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine 0781127311 Parkings à proximité
Musiciens confirmés ou amateurs, sortez vos guitares, harmonicas, acc ordéons, synthé etc ,donnez le tempo, et venez faire vibrer Echillais !
©ministère de la Culture
À voir aussi à Échillais (Charente-Maritime)
- Exposition L’art fleurit rue de l’Église Échillais 1 juin 2026
- Blablapages junior Médiathèque Échillais 3 juin 2026
- Concert Franck et Damien Médiathèque d’Échillais Échillais 5 juin 2026
- Voyage sensoriel pour les tout-petits Médiathèque Échillais 15 juillet 2026
- Visite guidée Si tu ne viens pas à la Gardette, La Gardette ira à toi ! Rue de la Pouline Échillais 27 juillet 2026