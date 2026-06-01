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Echillais en vibrations, Echillais place uttigen foyer municipal, Échillais

Echillais en vibrations, Echillais place uttigen foyer municipal, Échillais

Echillais en vibrations, Echillais place uttigen foyer municipal, Échillais dimanche 21 juin 2026.

Lieu : Echillais place uttigen foyer municipal

Adresse : 17620 ECHILLAIS MAIRIE

Ville : 17620 Échillais

Département : Charente-Maritime

Début : dimanche 21 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 21 juin 2026

Tarif : 300 participants

Echillais en vibrations Dimanche 21 juin, 18h00 Echillais place uttigen foyer municipal Charente-Maritime

300 participants

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-21T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T23:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-21T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T23:00:00+02:00

Musiciens confirmés ou amateurs, sortez vos guitares, harmonicas, acc ordéons, synthé etc ,donnez le tempo, et venez faire vibrer Echillais !
Un DJ animera la seconde partie de soirée

Echillais place uttigen foyer municipal 17620 ECHILLAIS MAIRIE Échillais 17620 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine 0781127311 Parkings à proximité
Musiciens confirmés ou amateurs, sortez vos guitares, harmonicas, acc ordéons, synthé etc ,donnez le tempo, et venez faire vibrer Echillais !

©ministère de la Culture

À voir aussi à Échillais (Charente-Maritime)