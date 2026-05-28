Quillan

ENS L’ÉCOLOGIE DU CERF ÉLAPHE

Quillan Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-08 18:30:00

fin : 2026-10-08 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-08

2,6 km Moyen + 8 ans

Venez en apprendre davantage sur l’écologie du roi de nos forêts. Avec un peu de chance, nous pourrons assister au spectacle sonore du brame.

Réservation obligatoire par email. 15 personnes max.

Matériel d’observation fourni.

Prévoir lampe de poche.

Durant les points d’écoute, nous resterons statiques. Pensez à bien vous couvrir (bonnet, gants).

Rendez-vous parking gratuit du centre hospitalier, puis covoiturage

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Quillan 11500 Aude Occitanie laudeaunat@laposte.net

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

2.6 km Medium + 8 years

Come and learn more about the ecology of the king of our forests. If we’re lucky, we’ll be able to hear the sound of the bellowing.

Reservations required by email. 15 people max.

Observation equipment provided.

Flashlight required.

During the listening points, we will remain static. Remember to wear a hat and gloves.

Meeting point: free hospital parking lot, then car pooling

L’événement ENS L’ÉCOLOGIE DU CERF ÉLAPHE Quillan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-28 par