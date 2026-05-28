ENS L’ÉCOLOGIE DU CERF ÉLAPHE Quillan
ENS L’ÉCOLOGIE DU CERF ÉLAPHE Quillan jeudi 8 octobre 2026.
Quillan
ENS L’ÉCOLOGIE DU CERF ÉLAPHE
Quillan Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-08 18:30:00
fin : 2026-10-08 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-08
2,6 km Moyen + 8 ans
Venez en apprendre davantage sur l’écologie du roi de nos forêts. Avec un peu de chance, nous pourrons assister au spectacle sonore du brame.
Réservation obligatoire par email. 15 personnes max.
Matériel d’observation fourni.
Prévoir lampe de poche.
Durant les points d’écoute, nous resterons statiques. Pensez à bien vous couvrir (bonnet, gants).
Rendez-vous parking gratuit du centre hospitalier, puis covoiturage
.
Quillan 11500 Aude Occitanie laudeaunat@laposte.net
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
2.6 km Medium + 8 years
Come and learn more about the ecology of the king of our forests. If we’re lucky, we’ll be able to hear the sound of the bellowing.
Reservations required by email. 15 people max.
Observation equipment provided.
Flashlight required.
During the listening points, we will remain static. Remember to wear a hat and gloves.
Meeting point: free hospital parking lot, then car pooling
L’événement ENS L’ÉCOLOGIE DU CERF ÉLAPHE Quillan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-28 par
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