Ensemble Nist-Nah Château de Pange Pange

Pange

Ensemble Nist-Nah

Château de Pange 4 allée des Tilleuls, 57530 Pange Pange Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi Lundi 2026-05-25 16:00:00

fin : 2026-05-25

Date(s) :

2026-05-25

Ensemble Nist-Nah (Gamelan, percussions, batterie)

Charles Dubois, Paula Escobar, Will Guthrie, Irina Leach, Marco Luparia, Sven Michel, Julien Ouvrard, Ellen Pelé

Sous l’impulsion du percussionniste australien Will Guthrie, l’Ensemble Nist-Nah déploie un univers sonore monumental où se rencontrent le gamelan indonésien et la batterie contemporaine. Réunissant huit musiciens autour d’un instrumentarium hybride (gongs, métallophones, fûts), cette formation explore une musique de transe à la fois hypnotique et explosive. Entre polyrythmies ancestrales et expérimentations modernes, Nist-Nah sculpte une expérience de concert physique et immersive, aux confins du jazz, du minimalisme et du rituel sonore.Un voyage percutant aux racines du rythme.Tout public

10 .

Château de Pange 4 allée des Tilleuls, 57530 Pange Pange 57530 Moselle Grand Est

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English :

Ensemble Nist-Nah (Gamelan, percussion, drums)

Charles Dubois, Paula Escobar, Will Guthrie, Irina Leach, Marco Luparia, Sven Michel, Julien Ouvrard, Ellen Pelé

Led by Australian percussionist Will Guthrie, Ensemble Nist-Nah unfolds a monumental sound universe where Indonesian gamelan and contemporary drums meet. Gathering eight musicians around a hybrid instrumentarium (gongs, metallophones, drums), this group explores trance music that is both hypnotic and explosive. Between ancestral polyrhythms and modern experimentation, Nist-Nah sculpts a physical, immersive concert experience on the borders of jazz, minimalism and sonic ritual, a percussive journey to the roots of rhythm.

L’événement Ensemble Nist-Nah Pange a été mis à jour le 2026-05-20 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ