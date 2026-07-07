Escape game, Bibliothèque municipale De Meilhan, Meilhan
samedi 3 octobre 2026 · Bibliothèque municipale De Meilhan · Meilhan
Informations pratiques
Escape game Samedi 3 octobre, 10h00 Bibliothèque municipale De Meilhan Landes
5 personnes au max par séance
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-10-03T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-03T17:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-10-03T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-03T17:00:00+02:00
Cette nuit un mystérieux personnage appelé Chabannus a déposé un cadeau à la bibliothèque, mais il est vérouillé. Il a laissé plusieurs énigmes, si vous les résolvez toutes vous découvrirez comment ouvrir le verrou.
ESCAPE GAME dans la bibliothèque
Bibliothèque municipale De Meilhan ROUTE PORT D’ORION 40400 Meilhan Meilhan 40400 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine 0558441470 [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0611543725 »}, {« owner »: {« uid »: 3215990, « type »: « agenda »}, « lastProcessedAt »: « 2026-07-07T06:48:41.902Z », « data »: [{« eventDuration »: « 420 », « bookingContact »: « biblio.meilhan@orange.fr », « response »: {« passId »: 426674832, « isPending »: false, « addressId »: 892785}, « venueId »: 151933, « description »: « linked desc », « bookingEmail »: « biblio.meilhan@orange.fr », « category »: « EVENEMENT_JEU », « operation »: « create », « appliedAt »: « 2026-07-07T06:48:41.653Z », « duo »: true}, {« priceCategories »: [{« price »: 0, « label »: « Tarif unique », « id »: 0}], « response »: {« priceCategories »: [{« passId »: 2430430, « id »: 0}]}, « operation »: « create », « appliedAt »: « 2026-07-07T06:48:41.743Z »}, {« response »: {« dates »: [{« passId »: 476100980, « id »: 1}]}, « dates »: [{« quantity »: 1, « priceCategoryId »: 0, « timingId »: 1791014400000, « id »: 1}], « operation »: « create », « appliedAt »: « 2026-07-07T06:48:41.901Z »}], « service »: « passCulture », « type »: « link », « value »: « https://passculture.app/offre/426674832 »}]
Biblis en folie 2026
©ministère de la Culture