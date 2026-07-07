UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Meilhan

Escape game, Bibliothèque municipale De Meilhan, Meilhan

samedi 3 octobre 2026 · Bibliothèque municipale De Meilhan · Meilhan

Escape game, Bibliothèque municipale De Meilhan, Meilhan

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 3 octobre 2026
Fin
samedi 3 octobre 2026
Lieu
Bibliothèque municipale De Meilhan
Adresse
ROUTE PORT D'ORION 40400 Meilhan
Ville
40400 Meilhan
Département
Landes
Tarif
5 personnes au max par séance

Escape game Samedi 3 octobre, 10h00 Bibliothèque municipale De Meilhan Landes

5 personnes au max par séance

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-10-03T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-03T17:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-10-03T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-03T17:00:00+02:00

Cette nuit un mystérieux personnage appelé Chabannus a déposé un cadeau à la bibliothèque, mais il est vérouillé. Il a laissé plusieurs énigmes, si vous les résolvez toutes vous découvrirez comment ouvrir le verrou.
ESCAPE GAME dans la bibliothèque

Bibliothèque municipale De Meilhan ROUTE PORT D’ORION 40400 Meilhan Meilhan 40400 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine 0558441470 [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0611543725 »}, {« owner »: {« uid »: 3215990, « type »: « agenda »}, « lastProcessedAt »: « 2026-07-07T06:48:41.902Z », « data »: [{« eventDuration »: « 420 », « bookingContact »: « biblio.meilhan@orange.fr », « response »: {« passId »: 426674832, « isPending »: false, « addressId »: 892785}, « venueId »: 151933, « description »: « linked desc », « bookingEmail »: « biblio.meilhan@orange.fr », « category »: « EVENEMENT_JEU », « operation »: « create », « appliedAt »: « 2026-07-07T06:48:41.653Z », « duo »: true}, {« priceCategories »: [{« price »: 0, « label »: « Tarif unique », « id »: 0}], « response »: {« priceCategories »: [{« passId »: 2430430, « id »: 0}]}, « operation »: « create », « appliedAt »: « 2026-07-07T06:48:41.743Z »}, {« response »: {« dates »: [{« passId »: 476100980, « id »: 1}]}, « dates »: [{« quantity »: 1, « priceCategoryId »: 0, « timingId »: 1791014400000, « id »: 1}], « operation »: « create », « appliedAt »: « 2026-07-07T06:48:41.901Z »}], « service »: « passCulture », « type »: « link », « value »: « https://passculture.app/offre/426674832 »}]
Biblis en folie 2026

©ministère de la Culture

À voir aussi à Meilhan (Landes)