Caramany

ESTIVALES EN FENOUILLÈDES CARAMANY

Caramany Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 45 – 45 – 45

Tarif Pass Forfait

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-14 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-14

Date(s) :

2026-08-14

L’association Arpèges en Fenouillèdes, vous propose un concert à l’église de Caramany à 18h00, avec VOCE 4 TERRA Chants traditionnels du Monde

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Caramany 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 75 87 32 82 arpegesenfenouilledes@gmail.com

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English :

The Arpèges en Fenouillèdes association invites you to a concert at Caramany church at 6pm, with VOCE 4 TERRA Traditional songs from around the world

L’événement ESTIVALES EN FENOUILLÈDES CARAMANY Caramany a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par OTI FENOUILLEDES