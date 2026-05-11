ESTIVALES EN FENOUILLÈDES CARAMANY Caramany
ESTIVALES EN FENOUILLÈDES CARAMANY Caramany vendredi 14 août 2026.
Caramany
ESTIVALES EN FENOUILLÈDES CARAMANY
Caramany Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 45 – 45 – 45
Tarif Pass Forfait
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14
Date(s) :
2026-08-14
L’association Arpèges en Fenouillèdes, vous propose un concert à l’église de Caramany à 18h00, avec VOCE 4 TERRA Chants traditionnels du Monde
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Caramany 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 75 87 32 82 arpegesenfenouilledes@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Arpèges en Fenouillèdes association invites you to a concert at Caramany church at 6pm, with VOCE 4 TERRA Traditional songs from around the world
L’événement ESTIVALES EN FENOUILLÈDES CARAMANY Caramany a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par OTI FENOUILLEDES