Caramany

VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE CARAMANY

Caramany Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-16 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-16

Date(s) :

2026-07-16

VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE de Caramany, RDV place de la mairie à 21h

Bernard Caillens, historien amateur passionné nous fera revivre l’histoire de Caramany à travers les âges.

Gratuit

Association Le pari du lac 06 63 49 30 92 leparidulac@gmail.com

Partenariat avec la Mairie de Caramany

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Caramany 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 63 49 30 92

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

HISTORICAL VISIT TO THE VILLAGE of Caramany, RDV place de la mairie at 9pm

Bernard Caillens, a passionate amateur historian, will bring to life the history of Caramany through the ages.

Free

Association Le pari du lac 06 63 49 30 92 leparidulac@gmail.com

Partnership with Caramany Town Hall

L’événement VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE CARAMANY Caramany a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI FENOUILLEDES