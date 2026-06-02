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VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE CARAMANY Caramany

VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE CARAMANY Caramany

VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE CARAMANY Caramany jeudi 16 juillet 2026.

Ville : 66720 Caramany

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : jeudi 16 juillet 2026

Fin : jeudi 16 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 21:00:00

Tarif :

Caramany

VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE CARAMANY

Caramany Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-16 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-16

Date(s) :
2026-07-16

VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE de Caramany, RDV place de la mairie à 21h
Bernard Caillens, historien amateur passionné nous fera revivre l’histoire de Caramany à travers les âges.
Gratuit
Association Le pari du lac 06 63 49 30 92 leparidulac@gmail.com
Partenariat avec la Mairie de Caramany
  .

Caramany 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 63 49 30 92 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

HISTORICAL VISIT TO THE VILLAGE of Caramany, RDV place de la mairie at 9pm
Bernard Caillens, a passionate amateur historian, will bring to life the history of Caramany through the ages.
Free
Association Le pari du lac 06 63 49 30 92 leparidulac@gmail.com
Partnership with Caramany Town Hall

L’événement VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE CARAMANY Caramany a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI FENOUILLEDES

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