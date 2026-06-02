VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE CARAMANY Caramany
VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE CARAMANY Caramany jeudi 16 juillet 2026.
Caramany
VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE CARAMANY
Caramany Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-16 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-16
Date(s) :
2026-07-16
VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE de Caramany, RDV place de la mairie à 21h
Bernard Caillens, historien amateur passionné nous fera revivre l’histoire de Caramany à travers les âges.
Gratuit
Association Le pari du lac 06 63 49 30 92 leparidulac@gmail.com
Partenariat avec la Mairie de Caramany
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Caramany 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 63 49 30 92
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
HISTORICAL VISIT TO THE VILLAGE of Caramany, RDV place de la mairie at 9pm
Bernard Caillens, a passionate amateur historian, will bring to life the history of Caramany through the ages.
Free
Association Le pari du lac 06 63 49 30 92 leparidulac@gmail.com
Partnership with Caramany Town Hall
L’événement VISITE HISTORIQUE DU VILLAGE CARAMANY Caramany a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI FENOUILLEDES
À voir aussi à Caramany (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- ESTIVALES EN FENOUILLÈDES CARAMANY Caramany 14 août 2026