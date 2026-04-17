Eté actif Gel Blaster Saint-Astier
Eté actif Gel Blaster Saint-Astier vendredi 14 août 2026.
Saint-Astier
Eté actif Gel Blaster
Le Petit pré Saint-Astier Dordogne
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14
fin : 2026-08-14
Date(s) :
2026-08-14
Activité dérivée du paintball avec billes souples en mode rafale.
À partir de 8 ans (enfant accompagné d’un adulte).
10h-11h, 11h-12h. Aire de loisirs du Petit Pré.
10 €/pers. Sur réservation.
Office de Tourisme Intercommunal CCIVS, St Astier 05 53 54 13 85 .
Le Petit pré Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 54 13 85 tourisme@ccivs.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Eté actif Gel Blaster
L’événement Eté actif Gel Blaster Saint-Astier a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord
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