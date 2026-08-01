Informations pratiques

Lamalou-les-Bains

EXCURSION EN BUS JOURNÉE LIBRE À SÈTE FÊTE ST LOUIS

Les halles Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault

Tarif : 49 – 49 – 49 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-09

fin : 2026-08-09

Date(s) :

2026-08-09

Plongez dans l’ambiance festive de Sète à l’occasion de la fête Saint Louis.

Journée libre Assistez aux joutes, déambulez le long du port et ses quais animés, découvrez les étals des artisans locaux.

Bus pour retour vers la localité

49€/pers. Réservation au 04 67 95 70 91

Le prix comprend le transport

Ne comprends pas achats personnels + repas

RDV 8h30 aux halles de Lamalou les Bains

Plongez dans l’ambiance festive de Sète à l’occasion de la fête Saint Louis.

Journée libre Assistez aux joutes, déambulez le long du port et ses quais animés, découvrez les étals des artisans locaux.

Bus pour retour vers la localité

49€/pers. Réservation au 04 67 95 70 91

Le prix comprend le transport

Ne comprends pas achats personnels + repas

RDV 8h30 aux halles de Lamalou les Bains .

Les halles Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 95 70 91

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : EXCURSION EN BUS JOURNÉE LIBRE À SÈTE FÊTE ST LOUIS

Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere of Sète during the Saint Louis Festival.

Free day: Watch the jousting tournaments, stroll along the harbor and its lively quays, and explore the stalls of local artisans.

Bus back to the town

49?/person. Reservations at 04 67 95 70 91

Price includes: transportation

Price does not include: personal purchases + meals

Meet at 8:30 a.m. at the mar

L’événement EXCURSION EN BUS JOURNÉE LIBRE À SÈTE FÊTE ST LOUIS Lamalou-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB