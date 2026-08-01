EXCURSION EN BUS JOURNÉE LIBRE À SÈTE FÊTE ST LOUIS Lamalou-les-Bains
dimanche 9 août 2026 · Lamalou-les-Bains
Informations pratiques
Lamalou-les-Bains
EXCURSION EN BUS JOURNÉE LIBRE À SÈTE FÊTE ST LOUIS
Les halles Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault
Tarif : 49 – 49 – 49 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-09
fin : 2026-08-09
Date(s) :
2026-08-09
Plongez dans l’ambiance festive de Sète à l’occasion de la fête Saint Louis.
Journée libre Assistez aux joutes, déambulez le long du port et ses quais animés, découvrez les étals des artisans locaux.
Bus pour retour vers la localité
49€/pers. Réservation au 04 67 95 70 91
Le prix comprend le transport
Ne comprends pas achats personnels + repas
RDV 8h30 aux halles de Lamalou les Bains
Plongez dans l’ambiance festive de Sète à l’occasion de la fête Saint Louis.
Journée libre Assistez aux joutes, déambulez le long du port et ses quais animés, découvrez les étals des artisans locaux.
Bus pour retour vers la localité
49€/pers. Réservation au 04 67 95 70 91
Le prix comprend le transport
Ne comprends pas achats personnels + repas
RDV 8h30 aux halles de Lamalou les Bains .
Les halles Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 95 70 91
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : EXCURSION EN BUS JOURNÉE LIBRE À SÈTE FÊTE ST LOUIS
Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere of Sète during the Saint Louis Festival.
Free day: Watch the jousting tournaments, stroll along the harbor and its lively quays, and explore the stalls of local artisans.
Bus back to the town
49?/person. Reservations at 04 67 95 70 91
Price includes: transportation
Price does not include: personal purchases + meals
Meet at 8:30 a.m. at the mar
L’événement EXCURSION EN BUS JOURNÉE LIBRE À SÈTE FÊTE ST LOUIS Lamalou-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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