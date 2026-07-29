EXCURSION VERS LE CANIGOU EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades
dimanche 2 août 2026 · Prades
Informations pratiques
Prades
EXCURSION VERS LE CANIGOU EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO
Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 50 – 50 – 50
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-02 09:00:00
fin : 2026-08-02
Date(s) :
2026-08-02
Pour monter en 4×4 sur les hauteurs du Canigou, accéder à un refuge gardé de montagne et découvrir la faune et la flore. L’itinéraire jusque Batère est un livre à ciel ouvert sur l’histoire du massif et la biodiversité de la partie la plus orientale des Pyrénées.
Max 6 pers, sur réservation, repas au refuge ou pique-nique
.
Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81 pass.canigo@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Take a 4×4 up to the heights of the Canigou, access a guarded mountain refuge and discover the flora and fauna. The route up to Batère is an open-air book on the history of the massif and the biodiversity of the easternmost part of the Pyrenees.
Max 6 pers, on reservation, meal at the refuge or picnic
L’événement EXCURSION VERS LE CANIGOU EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-07-20 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
À voir aussi à Prades (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- VISITE GUIDÉE DE L’ÉGLISE ST-PIERRE DE PRADES Prades 29 juillet 2026
- FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: CHOEURS D’ENFANTS PAU CASALS Prades 31 juillet 2026
- FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: CHOEURS D’ENFANTS PAU CASALS Prades 1 août 2026
- MARCHÉ DES POTIERS Prades 2 août 2026
- FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: QUINTETTE À VENT DE L’ORCHESTRE DU FESTIVAL Prades 2 août 2026