Expo bois flotté en distillerie de Cognac VIgnoble Plaize Clion

Informations pratiques

Clion

Expo bois flotté en distillerie de Cognac

VIgnoble Plaize 6 rue de la Chapelle Clion Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-17

fin : 2026-10-17

Date(s) :

2026-10-17

Pour ce Vignoble en Scène , une exposition des créations en bois flotté de Caboécane vient prendre place dans la distillerie et les chais. Un atelier cocktail viendra clore cette journée, avec une sympathique recette que dégusterez.

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VIgnoble Plaize 6 rue de la Chapelle Clion 17240 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 70 40 71

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discovery walk of the picturesque village of Saint-Paul in Clion sur Seugne and its charming chapel, in the company of the winegrower. He will also show you his cellars and his still within his distillery.

It has been a family vineyard for five generations. The production method, from the grape to the bottle, will no longer hold any secrets for you.

Booking is required. booking at the tourist office.

L’événement Expo bois flotté en distillerie de Cognac Clion a été mis à jour le 2026-06-27 par Offices de Tourisme de Jonzac et de Haute-Saintonge