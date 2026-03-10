EXPO PHOTO NATURE Lamalou-les-Bains
EXPO PHOTO NATURE Lamalou-les-Bains vendredi 5 juin 2026.
Lamalou-les-Bains
EXPO PHOTO NATURE
26 Avenue Charcot Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-05
fin : 2026-06-07
Date(s) :
2026-06-05 2026-06-06 2026-06-07
Samedi 6 et dimanche 7 juin salle des fêtes de Lamalou-les-Bains
10h/18h30
Photos Romain Azaïs, Mathieu Calvet, Alain Chevalier, Christophe Lallemand, David Lallemand, David Puech, Julien Rouard, Christian Selmo
Sculpture Jocelyne Doll-Soulaine
Participation Objectif image et photo club Sallèles d’Aude
Samedi 6 et dimanche 7 juin salle des fêtes de Lamalou-les-Bains
10h/18h30
Photos Romain Azaïs, Mathieu Calvet, Alain Chevalier, Christophe Lallemand, David Lallemand, David Puech, Julien Rouard, Christian Selmo
Sculpture Jocelyne Doll-Soulaine
Participation Objectif image et photo club Sallèles d’Aude .
26 Avenue Charcot Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 95 63 07
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7 salle des fêtes de Lamalou-les-Bains
10h/18h30
Photos Romain Azaïs, Mathieu Calvet, Alain Chevalier, Christophe Lallemand, David Lallemand, David Puech, Julien Rouard, Christian Selmo
Sculpture: Jocelyne Doll-Soulaine
Participation: Objectif image and photo club Sallèles d’Aude
L’événement EXPO PHOTO NATURE Lamalou-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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