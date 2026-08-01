Exposition Alice 01001100 au Stelsia Lalande Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot
lundi 17 août 2026 · Lalande · Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot
Informations pratiques
Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot
Exposition Alice 01001100 au Stelsia
Lalande CHÂTEAU HÔTEL LE STELSIA RESORT & SPA Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-17 16:00:00
fin : 2026-08-23 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-17
Exposition de tableaux peinture acrylique.
Salle Grande Ourse , à l’intérieur de l’hôtel
Vernissage le 18 août à partir de 18h.
Exposition de tableaux peinture acrylique.
Salle Grande Ourse , à l’intérieur de l’hôtel
Vernissage le 18 août à partir de 18h.
Les clients peuvent éventuellement se restaurer au restaurant du Château Hôtel Le bistrot sur réservation et profiter du parc et du mini golf du Stelsia. .
Lalande CHÂTEAU HÔTEL LE STELSIA RESORT & SPA Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot 47140 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 08 62 03 77 alice01001100@gmail.com
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English : Exposition Alice 01001100 au Stelsia
Exhibition of acrylic paintings.
Grande Ourse Room, inside the hotel
Opening reception on August 18, starting at 6:00 p.m.
L’événement Exposition Alice 01001100 au Stelsia Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot a été mis à jour le 2026-08-12 par OT Vallée du Lot et Garonne