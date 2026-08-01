Exposition Alice 01001100 au Stelsia Lalande Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot

Informations pratiques

Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot

Exposition Alice 01001100 au Stelsia

Lalande CHÂTEAU HÔTEL LE STELSIA RESORT & SPA Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-17 16:00:00

fin : 2026-08-23 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-17

Exposition de tableaux peinture acrylique.

Salle Grande Ourse , à l’intérieur de l’hôtel

Vernissage le 18 août à partir de 18h.

Exposition de tableaux peinture acrylique.

Salle Grande Ourse , à l’intérieur de l’hôtel

Vernissage le 18 août à partir de 18h.

Les clients peuvent éventuellement se restaurer au restaurant du Château Hôtel Le bistrot sur réservation et profiter du parc et du mini golf du Stelsia. .

Lalande CHÂTEAU HÔTEL LE STELSIA RESORT & SPA Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot 47140 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 08 62 03 77 alice01001100@gmail.com

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English : Exposition Alice 01001100 au Stelsia

Exhibition of acrylic paintings.

Grande Ourse Room, inside the hotel

Opening reception on August 18, starting at 6:00 p.m.

L’événement Exposition Alice 01001100 au Stelsia Saint-Sylvestre-sur-Lot a été mis à jour le 2026-08-12 par OT Vallée du Lot et Garonne