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Exposition Artistes locaux Saint-Jean-d’Angély

Exposition Artistes locaux Saint-Jean-d’Angély vendredi 17 avril 2026.

Adresse : Chapelle des Bénédictines

Ville : 17400 Saint-Jean-d'Angély

Département : Charente-Maritime

Début : vendredi 17 avril 2026

Fin : jeudi 23 avril 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif :

Saint-Jean-d’Angély

Exposition Artistes locaux

Chapelle des Bénédictines Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-17 10:00:00
fin : 2026-04-23 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-17

exposition des artistes locaux Jade Varga isabelle Bobot -Theoxane la Banane et Challenge
  .

Chapelle des Bénédictines Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 81 59 81 48 

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English :

Exhibition by local artists: Jade Varga, Isabelle Bobot, Theoxane la Banane and Challenge

L’événement Exposition Artistes locaux Saint-Jean-d’Angély a été mis à jour le 2026-04-11 par Office de Tourisme des Vals de Saintonge

À voir aussi à Saint-Jean-d'Angély (Charente-Maritime)