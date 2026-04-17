Exposition Artistes locaux Saint-Jean-d’Angély
Exposition Artistes locaux Saint-Jean-d’Angély vendredi 17 avril 2026.
Saint-Jean-d’Angély
Exposition Artistes locaux
Chapelle des Bénédictines Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-17 10:00:00
fin : 2026-04-23 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-17
exposition des artistes locaux Jade Varga isabelle Bobot -Theoxane la Banane et Challenge
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Chapelle des Bénédictines Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 81 59 81 48
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English :
Exhibition by local artists: Jade Varga, Isabelle Bobot, Theoxane la Banane and Challenge
L’événement Exposition Artistes locaux Saint-Jean-d’Angély a été mis à jour le 2026-04-11 par Office de Tourisme des Vals de Saintonge
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