Salon du bien-être Saint-Jean-d’Angély
Salon du bien-être Saint-Jean-d’Angély samedi 18 avril 2026.
Saint-Jean-d’Angély
Salon du bien-être
Salle Aliénor d’Aquitaine Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18
fin : 2026-04-19
Date(s) :
2026-04-18
Au programme conférences, artisans, thérapeutes, voyance, astrologie, massages. Le samedi Soirée interactive Comprendre le visible pour créer le visible. Buvette et restauration sur place.
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Salle Aliénor d’Aquitaine Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 15 12 60 92
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English :
On the programme: talks, craftspeople, therapists, fortune-telling, astrology and massages. On Saturday: an interactive evening entitled ‘Understanding the visible to create the visible’. Refreshments and food available on site.
L’événement Salon du bien-être Saint-Jean-d’Angély a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par Office de Tourisme des Vals de Saintonge
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