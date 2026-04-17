Saint-Jean-d’Angély

Salon du bien-être

Salle Aliénor d’Aquitaine Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-18

fin : 2026-04-19

Date(s) :

2026-04-18

Au programme conférences, artisans, thérapeutes, voyance, astrologie, massages. Le samedi Soirée interactive Comprendre le visible pour créer le visible. Buvette et restauration sur place.

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Salle Aliénor d’Aquitaine Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 15 12 60 92

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English :

On the programme: talks, craftspeople, therapists, fortune-telling, astrology and massages. On Saturday: an interactive evening entitled ‘Understanding the visible to create the visible’. Refreshments and food available on site.

L’événement Salon du bien-être Saint-Jean-d’Angély a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par Office de Tourisme des Vals de Saintonge