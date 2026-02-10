Avène

EXPOSITION BALLADES ICI ET LÀ DE LIPPI HÉLÈNE

10 Quai des Tanneries Avène Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-01

fin : 2026-06-30

Date(s) :

2026-06-01

Horaires ouverture

Lundi Mercredi Jeudi et Vendredi 10h 12h et 14h 17h. Dimanche 15h 19h.

Fermé mardi après midi, samedi, dimanche matin et les jours fériés.

Information au 04 67 23 43 38

Horaires ouverture

Lundi Mercredi Jeudi et Vendredi 10h 12h et 14h 17h. Dimanche 15h 19h.

Fermé mardi après midi, samedi, dimanche matin et les jours fériés.

Information au 04 67 23 43 38 .

10 Quai des Tanneries Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 43 38

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Opening hours

Monday Wednesday Thursday and Friday 10am-12pm and 2pm-5pm. Sunday 15h 19h.

Closed Tuesday afternoon, Saturday, Sunday morning and public holidays.

Information on 04 67 23 43 38

L’événement EXPOSITION BALLADES ICI ET LÀ DE LIPPI HÉLÈNE Avène a été mis à jour le 2026-04-26 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB