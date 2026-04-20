Exposition Brigitte Barthelemy Saintes
Exposition Brigitte Barthelemy Saintes vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Saintes
Exposition Brigitte Barthelemy
26 rue Eugène Pelletan Saintes Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2026-05-01
fin : 2026-05-30
Date(s) :
2026-05-01
Découvrez les peintures de paysages de Brigitte Barthélemy, diplômée des Beaux-Arts de Paris.
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26 rue Eugène Pelletan Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine barthebri@orange.fr
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English :
Discover the landscape paintings of Brigitte Barthélemy, a graduate of the Beaux-Arts de Paris.
L’événement Exposition Brigitte Barthelemy Saintes a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par Office de Tourisme de Saintes & la Saintonge
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