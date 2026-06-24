Exposition Ce que tu fais me parle Maison Bertrone Aulon
vendredi 10 juillet 2026 · Maison Bertrone · Aulon
Informations pratiques
Aulon
Exposition Ce que tu fais me parle
Maison Bertrone AULON Aulon Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-10
fin : 2026-09-25
Date(s) :
2026-07-10
Exposition de textes, livres et archives de l’artiste, autrice et éditrice Fanny Lallart.
À la Maison Bertrone, un espace confortable et feutré, a été conçu avec Lucille Leger et Jeanne Gilois. Il accueille la recherche de Fanny Lallart sur les enjeux pédagogiques,
politiques et artistiques liés à la manière dont les jeunes artistes définissent leurs conditions d’existence. Il y est notamment question de l’influence des conditions maté
rielles sur l’émergence des paroles, leurs formes et leurs modes de circulation.
Vernissage le 10 juillet
18h00 — 18h30 : Présentation du projet.
18h45 — 19h00 : Lectures par Élise Legal & Fanny Lallart.
19h15 — 19h45 : Projection d’un film de Constance Brosse.
20h00 — 22h00 : Buffet froid à partager
Ce projet a bénéficié du soutien du Centre national des arts plastiques dans le cadre du programme Suite, en partenariat avec l’Académie des beaux-arts.
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Maison Bertrone AULON Aulon 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 7 68 45 99 13
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English :
An exhibition of texts, books, and archives by artist, author, and publisher Fanny Lallart.
At Maison Bertrone, a cozy and intimate space, the exhibition was designed in collaboration with Lucille Leger and Jeanne Gilois. It showcases Fanny Lallart’s research on the pedagogical,
political, and artistic issues related to how young artists define their living conditions. In particular, it explores the influence of material conditions
on the emergence of narratives, their forms, and the ways they circulate.
Opening reception on July 10
6:00 p.m.–6:30 p.m.: Presentation of the project.
6:45 p.m.–7:00 p.m.: Readings by Élisée Legal & Fanny Lallart.
7:15 p.m.–7:45 p.m.: Screening of a film by Constance Brosse.
8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.: Cold buffet to share
This project received support from the National Center for Visual Arts as part of the Suite program, in partnership with the Academy of Fine Arts.
L’événement Exposition Ce que tu fais me parle Aulon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par Pyrénées 2 Vallées|CDT65
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