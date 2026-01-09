Exposition de photographie Luc Leguerinel Pôle no 2 Quai Raoul Coulon Saint-Trojan-les-Bains

Exposition de photographie Luc Leguerinel

Pôle no 2 Quai Raoul Coulon La cabane Le Galis Saint-Trojan-les-Bains Charente-Maritime

Début : 2026-08-17

fin : 2026-08-31

2026-08-17

Exposition de photographies du 17 au 31 août sur le port de Saint-Trojan-les-Bains, cabane Le Galis.

Pôle no 2 Quai Raoul Coulon La cabane Le Galis Saint-Trojan-les-Bains 17370 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 76 00 30 communication2@saint-trojan-les-bains.fr

English : Luc Leguerinel photography exhibition

Photography exhibition from August 17 to 31 at the Le Galis hut in the port of Saint-Trojan-les-Bains.

