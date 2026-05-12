Exposition de photographie Olivier Marsteau Pôle n°2, quai Raoul Coulon, rive gauche, le port Saint-Trojan-les-Bains
Exposition de photographie Olivier Marsteau Pôle n°2, quai Raoul Coulon, rive gauche, le port Saint-Trojan-les-Bains lundi 22 juin 2026.
Saint-Trojan-les-Bains
Exposition de photographie Olivier Marsteau
Pôle n°2, quai Raoul Coulon, rive gauche, le port Le Galis Saint-Trojan-les-Bains Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-22
fin : 2026-07-06
Date(s) :
2026-06-22
Exposition de photographie du 22 juin au 7 juillet, cabane Le Galis, sur le port à Saint-Trojan-les-Bains.
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Pôle n°2, quai Raoul Coulon, rive gauche, le port Le Galis Saint-Trojan-les-Bains 17370 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 76 00 30 com@saint-trojan-les-bains.fr
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English : Photography exhibition Olivier Marsteau
Photography exhibition from June 22 to July 7, cabane Le Galis, on the port at Saint-Trojan-les-Bains.
L’événement Exposition de photographie Olivier Marsteau Saint-Trojan-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par Office de Tourisme de l’île d’Oléron et du bassin de Marennes
À voir aussi à Saint-Trojan-les-Bains (Charente-Maritime)
- Exposition de peinture & céramique Chantal Jacomy Pôle no 2 Quai Raoul Coulon Rive gauche du port Saint-Trojan-les-Bains 25 mai 2026
- Exposition de sculpture Patrick Bourgoin Pôle no 2 Quai Raoul Coulon Rive gauche du port Saint-Trojan-les-Bains 25 mai 2026
- Exposition Palettes Dolusiennes Espace les Cimaises Saint-Trojan-les-Bains 25 mai 2026
- Balade pour tous Foyer départemental Lannelongue Saint-Trojan-les-Bains 30 mai 2026
- Exposition de peinture Isabelle Guibert Pôle no 2 Quai Raoul Coulon Rive gauche du port Saint-Trojan-les-Bains 8 juin 2026