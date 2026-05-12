Exposition de photographie Olivier Marsteau Pôle n°2, quai Raoul Coulon, rive gauche, le port Saint-Trojan-les-Bains

Saint-Trojan-les-Bains

Exposition de photographie Olivier Marsteau

Pôle n°2, quai Raoul Coulon, rive gauche, le port Le Galis Saint-Trojan-les-Bains Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-22

fin : 2026-07-06

Date(s) :

2026-06-22

Exposition de photographie du 22 juin au 7 juillet, cabane Le Galis, sur le port à Saint-Trojan-les-Bains.

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Pôle n°2, quai Raoul Coulon, rive gauche, le port Le Galis Saint-Trojan-les-Bains 17370 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 76 00 30 com@saint-trojan-les-bains.fr

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English : Photography exhibition Olivier Marsteau

Photography exhibition from June 22 to July 7, cabane Le Galis, on the port at Saint-Trojan-les-Bains.

L’événement Exposition de photographie Olivier Marsteau Saint-Trojan-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par Office de Tourisme de l’île d’Oléron et du bassin de Marennes