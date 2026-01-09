Exposition d’émail sur cuivre Chantal Birgi Pôle no 2 Quai Raoul Coulon Rive gauche du port Saint-Trojan-les-Bains

Exposition d’émail sur cuivre Chantal Birgi

Pôle no 2 Quai Raoul Coulon Rive gauche du port La Cabane Le Galis Saint-Trojan-les-Bains Charente-Maritime

Exposition d’émail sur cuivre du 14 au 28 septembre à la cabane Le Galis à Saint-Trojan-les-Bains.

English : Enamel on copper exhibition Chantal Birgi

Enamel on copper exhibition from September 14 to 28 at the Le Galis hut in Saint-Trojan-les-Bains.

