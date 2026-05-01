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Exposition Entr’Elles Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne

Exposition Entr’Elles Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne samedi 16 mai 2026.

Adresse : Espace galerie de la Roche d'Oëtre

Ville : 61430 Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne

Département : Orne

Début : samedi 16 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 28 juin 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif :

Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne

Exposition Entr’Elles

Espace galerie de la Roche d’Oëtre Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne Orne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-16 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-28 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-16

Caroline SUDRE Sculptrice
Yolande SALMON-DUVAL Peintre
Irene DORIA Photographe   .

Espace galerie de la Roche d’Oëtre Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne 61430 Orne Normandie +33 2 31 59 13 13 

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English : Exposition Entr’Elles

L’événement Exposition Entr’Elles Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne a été mis à jour le 2026-05-03 par Flers agglo

À voir aussi à Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne (Orne)