Exposition Entr’Elles Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne
Exposition Entr’Elles Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne samedi 16 mai 2026.
Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne
Exposition Entr’Elles
Espace galerie de la Roche d’Oëtre Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne Orne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-16 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-28 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-16
Caroline SUDRE Sculptrice
Yolande SALMON-DUVAL Peintre
Irene DORIA Photographe .
Espace galerie de la Roche d’Oëtre Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne 61430 Orne Normandie +33 2 31 59 13 13
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English : Exposition Entr’Elles
L’événement Exposition Entr’Elles Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne a été mis à jour le 2026-05-03 par Flers agglo
À voir aussi à Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne (Orne)
- Festival Les ExtraVerties Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne 14 mai 2026
- FESTIVAL LES EXTRAVERTIES, La Roche d’Oëtre, 61430 Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne, Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne 14 mai 2026
- Balade nature en famille, Accueil du festival, Saint Philbert sur orne, Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne 14 mai 2026
- Balade nature en famille La Roche d’Oëtre Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne 14 mai 2026
- EXPOSITION A LA ROCHE D’OETRE, Montagnes de Normandie Roche d’Oëtre, Saint-Philbert-sur-Orne 16 mai 2026