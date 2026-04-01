Exposition Galerie Dupuis Daniel Castan et Laurent Marie Neufchâtel-Hardelot
Exposition Galerie Dupuis Daniel Castan et Laurent Marie Neufchâtel-Hardelot vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Neufchâtel-Hardelot
Exposition Galerie Dupuis Daniel Castan et Laurent Marie
21 place de Bournonville Neufchâtel-Hardelot Pas-de-Calais
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-01
fin : 2026-05-31
Date(s) :
2026-05-01
Exposition Daniel Castan et Laurent Marie
Galerie Dupuis
Vernissage le Dimanche 03 Mai 2026 .
21 place de Bournonville Neufchâtel-Hardelot 62152 Pas-de-Calais Hauts-de-France +33 3 21 33 65 38 accueil@galeriedupuis.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Exposition Galerie Dupuis Daniel Castan et Laurent Marie Neufchâtel-Hardelot a été mis à jour le 2026-01-19 par Office de Tourisme Le Boulonnais Côte d’Opale
À voir aussi à Neufchâtel-Hardelot (Pas-de-Calais)
- Urban trail Neufchâtel-Hardelot 10 avril 2026
- Pro Am International Côte d’Opale Neufchâtel-Hardelot 13 avril 2026
- Exposition de groupe Galerie d’Art Joël Dupuis Neufchâtel-Hardelot 20 avril 2026
- Exposition d’Aliette Duroyon Galerie Oyat Neufchâtel-Hardelot 30 avril 2026
- L’héroïque bataille Neufchâtel-Hardelot 23 mai 2026