Exposition La Nature et le Rêve Salle d’honneur Commercy

Commercy

Exposition La Nature et le Rêve

Salle d’honneur Château Stanislas Commercy Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-07-11 14:00:00

fin : 2026-08-30 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-11

La Ville de Commercy est heureuse d’accueillir l’exposition

La Nature et le Rêve de l’artiste plasticienne franco-marocaine Latifa Bermes, présentée dans la Salle d’honneur du Château Stanislas du 11 juillet au 30 août.

À travers cette exposition, le public est invité à découvrir un univers artistique où se rencontrent poésie, nature, écriture et mouvement. L’œuvre de Latifa Bermes explore cet espace subtil entre le visible et l’invisible, où les formes, les mots et les matières deviennent autant de passerelles vers l’émotion et l’imaginaire.

Peintures, gravures et calligraphies composent un parcours sensible dans lequel l’artiste interroge la trace, la mémoire et le lien profond qui unit l’être humain au vivant. Les fleurs, les feuillages, les transparences et les écritures délicates qui traversent ses créations donnent naissance à une œuvre vibrante, marquée par une recherche constante de lumière et de poésie.

Une écriture qui devient matière

Avec sa série In-écriture, Latifa Bermes transforme l’écriture en élément plastique. Découpés, superposés ou suspendus, les mots jouent avec la lumière et les ombres, apparaissant et disparaissant au gré du regard. L’écriture devient alors une respiration visuelle, évoquant l’amour, la féminité, la mémoire et l’expérience humaine.

Une ode au vivant

La nature occupe une place centrale dans le travail de l’artiste. Plus qu’un motif, elle constitue un véritable langage. À travers la gravure et la peinture, Latifa Bermes célèbre la fragilité du vivant et la beauté de l’éphémère. Chaque œuvre invite à ralentir, à observer autrement et à renouer avec la poésie discrète du monde qui nous entoure.

Une exposition à découvrir tout l’été

La Nature et le Rêve propose aux visiteurs une expérience contemplative où l’art devient un espace de passage entre le réel et l’imaginaire. Une invitation à ressentir, à s’émerveiller et à porter un regard renouvelé sur la nature et sur soi-même.Tout public

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Salle d’honneur Château Stanislas Commercy 55200 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 91 02 18

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English :

The City of Commercy is pleased to host the exhibition

%AB Nature and the Dream %BB by the Franco-Moroccan visual artist Latifa Bermes, on display in the Hall of Honor at Château Stanislas from July 11 to August 30.

%C0 Through this exhibition, the public is invited %E0 to discover an artistic universe where poetry, nature, %E9criture, and movement converge. Latifa Bermes’ work explores the subtle space between the visible and the invisible, where forms, words, and materials become bridges to emotion and the imagination.

Paintings, engravings, and calligraphy come together to form a sensory journey in which the artist explores traces, memory, and the deep connection that unites human beings with the living world. The flowers, foliage, translucent elements, and delicate script that run through her creations give rise to a vibrant body of work, marked by a constant search for light and poetry.

Writing That Becomes Matter

With her “In-Écriture” series, Latifa Bermes transforms writing into a plastic element. Cut out, layered, or suspended, the words play with light and shadow, appearing and disappearing as the viewer looks at them. Writing thus becomes a visual breath, evoking love, femininity, memory, and the human experience.

An Ode to Life

Nature occupies a central place in the artist’s work. More than just a motif, it constitutes a true language. Through printmaking and painting, Latifa Bermes celebrates the fragility of life and the beauty of the ephemeral. Each work invites us to slow down, to observe in a new light, and to reconnect with the subtle poetry of the world around us.

An exhibition to discover all summer long

%AB Nature and the Dream %BB offers visitors a contemplative experience where art becomes a bridge between reality and the imagination. An invitation to feel, to marvel, and to take a fresh look at nature and at oneself.

L’événement Exposition La Nature et le Rêve Commercy a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par OT COMMERCY VOID VAUCOULEURS