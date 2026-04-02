Exposition Léger et la création du monde Musée national Fernand Léger Biot

Biot

Exposition Léger et la création du monde

Musée national Fernand Léger 255 Chemin du Val de Pôme Biot Alpes-Maritimes

Tarif : 7.5 – 7.5 – 7.5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2026-06-13

fin : 2026-10-12

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

À l’été 2026, le musée national Fernand Léger met en lumière un ballet marquant du XXe siècle, La Création du monde , créé le 25 octobre 1923 par les Ballets Suédois. L’exposition illustrera, de manière spectaculaire, la postérité du ballet…

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Musée national Fernand Léger 255 Chemin du Val de Pôme Biot 06410 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 92 91 50 20 regie.biot@rmngp.fr

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English : Léger and the creation of the world exhibition

In the summer of 2026, the Musée national Fernand Léger will be spotlighting a landmark ballet of the 20th century, The Creation of the World, premiered on October 25, 1923 by Les Ballets Suédois. The exhibition will spectacularly illustrate the ballet’s posterity…

L’événement Exposition Léger et la création du monde Biot a été mis à jour le 2025-12-19 par Office de tourisme de Biot