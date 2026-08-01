EXPOSITION L’INNOCENCE DE L’ARBRE EN FEU Fabrezan

Informations pratiques

Fabrezan

EXPOSITION L’INNOCENCE DE L’ARBRE EN FEU

Avenue du Café Peyrou Fabrezan Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-29

fin : 2026-09-27

Date(s) :

2026-08-29

Le Centre des Arts de Fabrezan expose !

Découvrez les oeuvres de plusieurs artistes

ANNES

Caminante, no hay camino, se hace el camino al andar. (A. Machado).

Artiste camino engagée, pour le respect des droits de l’humain et de la terre. La plupart de mes installations mettent en scène la pluralité installations figuratives, réalistes, politiques et poétiques. Je cherche l’évidence de la simplicité.

Marie CALMET

Ma démarche s’appuie sur l’estampe comme pilier du travail, avec une attention portée à la matière, au relief et à la trace. J’utilise notamment la collagraphie, une technique d’estampe propre à l’expérimentation. Mon travail se déploie aussi bien dans des formats miniatures que dans des pièces de grand format et des installations. Matériaux, lieux et éléments issus de la nature alimentent mes œuvres.

Marie-Christine LAMBERT-ARUFFE

Comme une invitation à la promenade et à la rêverie, les paysages en noir et blanc, peints ou dessinés, s’estompent, se superposent ou se fragmentent. L’attention est portée à préserver une tension féconde entre abstraction et figuration, et propose une expérience sensible du réel confronté à la fragilité et l’instabilité de nos perceptions.

Alain GOUJON

À partir d’éléments simples traçés au crayon mine de plomb sur la toile, le papier et d’autres supports, je restitue des cartographies imaginaires où se mêlent le végétal, le minéral et parfois une ébauche de bâti. Tour à tour ces éléments sont agrandis, réduits ou déformés donnant un nouveau sens visuel. J’utilise une gamme chromatique aux nuances de gris justifiant de différentes nuances ainsi que l’ocre jaune ou noir intense afin que l’œuvre se réfère à une référence géologique. L’absence de référence humaine ou animale est un choix d’interrogation.

Nathalie COLLADOS

Je crée en 2019 le collectif d’artistes et d’artisans d’art AO-Toulouse afin de promouvoir et aider au développement des métiers de l’art et de l’artisanat. Plasticienne autodidacte, c’est avec le travail de la terre que je m’exprime aujourd’hui en m’attachant tout particulièrement aux décors et graphismes qui décorent mes pièces.

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Avenue du Café Peyrou Fabrezan 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 7 62 48 02 24 asso-C451@outlook.fr

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English :

The Fabrezan Arts Center is hosting an exhibition!

Discover works by several artists:

ANNES

“Walk, there is no path; the path is made by walking.” (A. Machado).

An artist on a journey, committed to respect for human rights and the earth. Most of my installations highlight diversity: figurative, realistic, political, and poetic works. I seek the obviousness of simplicity.

Marie CALMET

My approach is grounded in printmaking as the cornerstone of my work, with a focus on the material, relief, and the mark. In particular, I use collagraphy, a printmaking technique well-suited to experimentation. My work spans everything from miniature formats to large-scale pieces and installations. Materials, places, and elements drawn from nature inspire my works.

Marie-Christine LAMBERT-ARUFFE

Like an invitation to take a stroll and daydream, the black-and-white landscapes—whether painted or drawn—fade, overlap, or fragment. The focus is on maintaining a fruitful tension between abstraction and figuration, offering a sensory experience of reality confronted with the fragility and instability of our perceptions.

Alain GOUJON

Starting with simple elements sketched in graphite pencil on canvas, paper, and other media, I create imaginary cartographies where the vegetal, the mineral, and sometimes a sketch of a building blend together. In turn, these elements are enlarged, reduced, or distorted, giving them new visual meaning. I use a color palette of gray shades—each with its own nuance—as well as yellow ochre or intense black, so that the work alludes to a geological context. The absence of human or animal references is a deliberate choice intended to provoke reflection.

Nathalie COLLADOS

In 2019, I founded the AO-Toulouse collective of artists and artisans to promote and support the development of the arts and crafts. As a self-taught visual artist, I now express myself through working with clay, focusing particularly on the designs and patterns that adorn my pieces.

L’événement EXPOSITION L’INNOCENCE DE L’ARBRE EN FEU Fabrezan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-27 par