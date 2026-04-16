Exposition Storia Dell’Arte Italiana Metz

Metz

Exposition Storia Dell’Arte Italiana

28 rue Mazelle Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-02 14:00:00

fin : 2026-06-27 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-02

STORIA DELL’ARTE ITALIANA

Exposition personnelle de Gianpaolo Pagni

VERNISSAGE LE 30 AVRIL A PARTIR DE 18H

En 2024, après avoir travaillé à partir de ses anciens manuels scolaires — livres de biologie, de sténographie ou encore cahiers de mathématiques — Gianpaolo Pagni entreprend une nouvelle série intitulé Storia dell’arte Italiana en intervenant directement sur son propre manuel d’histoire de l’art italien de Giulio Carlo Argan, ouvrage emblématique qui a accompagné la formation de générations d’étudiants italiens.

Les pages de ce livre, conservées depuis les années d’études de l’artiste, portent déjà les traces d’un usage passé annotations, gribouillis, soulignements au crayon ou au surligneur.

Ces marques constituent une première couche de mémoire et témoignent du temps consacré à l’apprentissage. Trente ans plus tard, l’artiste réactive cet objet en y intervenant à nouveau, y apposant ses dessins réalisés au tampon. Le livre devient ainsi le support d’une double temporalité, où se superposent mémoire étudiante et pratique artistique contemporaine.

Avec les soutiens du Ministère de la Culture et de la Communication, la Région Grand Est, le Conseil Départemental de la Moselle, la ville de Metz, DRAJES, Économie solidaire de l’art, Tirage à part.Tout public

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28 rue Mazelle Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 76 95 44 09

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English :

STORIA DELL?ARTE ITALIANA

Solo exhibition by Gianpaolo Pagni

OPENING APRIL 30 FROM 6 PM

In 2024, after working with his old school textbooks biology, shorthand and mathematics books Gianpaolo Pagni began a new series entitled Storia dell?arte Italiana Gianpaolo Pagni embarked on a new series entitled Storia dell?arte Italiana, working directly on his own textbook of Italian art history by Giulio Carlo Argan, an emblematic work that accompanied the education of generations of Italian students.

The pages of this book, preserved since the artist?s student days, already bear the traces of past use: annotations, scribbles, underlining in pencil or highlighter.

These marks constitute a first layer of memory and testify to the time devoted to learning. Thirty years later, the artist reactivates this object by intervening once again, affixing her stamped drawings. The book thus becomes the medium of a double temporality, where student memory and contemporary artistic practice are superimposed.

With support from Ministère de la Culture et de la Communication, Région Grand Est, Conseil Départemental de la Moselle, City of Metz, DRAJES, Économie solidaire de l’art, Tirage à part.

L’événement Exposition Storia Dell’Arte Italiana Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ