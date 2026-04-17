EXPOSITION TOTEM Carcassonne

Carcassonne

EXPOSITION TOTEM

10 rue Pierre Germain Carcassonne Aude

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Début : 2026-05-01 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-03 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-01

Le Hangar Blanc, centre d’art contemporain à Carcassonne, présente TOTEM, un événement dédié aux cultures urbaines

contemporaines, qui se tiendra du 1er au 3 mai 2026.

Pendant trois jours, TOTEM propose une programmation ouverte et accessible à tous, mêlant exposition, création en

direct, musique, rencontres et ateliers, dans une approche transversale des pratiques artistiques contemporaines.

Pensé comme un parcours libre, l’événement invite le public à circuler entre les différents espaces du lieu, au contact des artistes et de leurs processus de création.

Au cœur de TOTEM, une exposition rassemble une sélection d’artistes visuels et de graffeurs, invités à développer chacun un univers singulier autour d’une thématique commune la fête.

Les œuvres, pour partie produites sur place, évoluent tout au long de l’événement, offrant aux visiteurs un accès

direct aux processus de création en cours.

Artistes participants

• AIR JP Tagman

• Maria Slovakova

• Jen Miller

• Mero

• Hopem

• PLIM

• Damien Mauro

et d’autres.

La programmation musicale occupe une place centrale dans TOTEM, avec des DJ sets en continu tout au long des trois jours. Elle est développée en collaboration avec le Collectif Cat’Art, qui présente une version live de son programme Sunday Selecta, créant un dialogue entre pratiques sonores et visuelles. DJ et artistes musicaux

• AKIM

• KEYMONO

• NIKÖHLSON B2B PUNKY WASH

• MOURGIS

• KERMAN

• PERSIN DOWN

• ALI

• FRED THENE

TOTEM propose également des temps d’échange et de transmission à destination de tous les publics

• Rencontres talks avec les artistes

• Ateliers (initiation, pratiques artistiques, formats participatifs)

Pensé comme un moment de partage, TOTEM s’adresse à un public large et

intergénérationnel.

Le site accueille également

• Buvette bar

• Food trucks

• Pop-up stores (vêtements et créations des artistes)

L’événement propose ainsi une expérience complète, mêlant création artistique, musique et convivialité.

.

10 rue Pierre Germain Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 6 30 96 38 23 info@hangarblanc.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Le Hangar Blanc, center d?art contemporain in Carcassonne, presents TOTEM, an event dedicated to contemporary urban

from May 1 to 3, 2026.

For three days, TOTEM offers a program open and accessible to all, combining exhibitions

music, meetings and workshops, in a cross-disciplinary approach to contemporary artistic practices.

Conceived as a free-form itinerary, the event invites the public to circulate between the different spaces of the venue, in contact with the artists and their creative processes.

At the heart of TOTEM, an exhibition brings together a selection of visual artists and graffiti artists, each invited to develop a singular universe around a common theme: celebration.

The works, some of which are produced on site, evolve throughout the event, giving visitors direct access

to the creative processes at work.

Participating artists

? AIR JP Tagman

? Maria Slovakova

? Jen Miller

? Mero

? Hopem

? PLIM

? Damien Mauro

and others.

Musical programming plays a central role in TOTEM, with DJ sets running continuously throughout the three days. It is developed in collaboration with Collectif Cat?Art, who present a live version of their Sunday Selecta program, creating a dialogue between sound and visual practices. DJs and musical artists:

? AKIM

? KEYMONO

? NIKÖHLSON B2B PUNKY WASH

? MOURGIS

? KERMAN

? PERSIN DOWN

? ALI

? FRED THENE

TOTEM also offers exchange and transmission sessions for all audiences:

? Meetings talks with artists

? Workshops (initiation, artistic practices, participative formats)

Designed as an opportunity to share, TOTEM is aimed at a broad, intergenerational audience

intergenerational audience.

The site also hosts

? Refreshment bar

? Food trucks

? Pop-up stores (clothing and artists’ creations)

The event offers a complete experience, combining artistic creation, music and conviviality.

L’événement EXPOSITION TOTEM Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Carcassonne