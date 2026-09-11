FESTA MAJOR FÊTE PATRONALE DE LA SAINT-MICHEL Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines
vendredi 25 septembre 2026 · Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines
Informations pratiques
Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines
FESTA MAJOR FÊTE PATRONALE DE LA SAINT-MICHEL
Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-25
fin : 2026-09-27
Date(s) :
2026-09-25
Vendredi 26 20h Concert 3 chorales
Samedi 27 14h Rifle en catalan /19h repas et animation musicale
Dimanche 28 11h Célébration, suivi d’un Ball d’ofici 15h30 Ballada de 6 sardanes et Ball Catala avec les Casenoves
.
Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 89 84 33
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Friday, the 26th, 8:00 p.m. Concert featuring 3 choirs
Saturday, the 27th, 2:00 p.m. Catalan raffle / 7:00 p.m. dinner and musical entertainment
Sunday, the 28th, 11:00 a.m. Mass, followed by a Ball d’ofici 3:30 p.m. Ballada of 6 sardanes and Ball Catala with the Casenoves
L’événement FESTA MAJOR FÊTE PATRONALE DE LA SAINT-MICHEL Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines a été mis à jour le 2026-08-25 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
À voir aussi à Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-GENIS-DES-FONTAINES Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 11 septembre 2026
- VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-GENIS-DES FONTAINES Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 18 septembre 2026
- JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE VISITES GUIDEES DE L’ABBAYE Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 19 septembre 2026
- JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE DECOUVERTE DU CLOITRE ET ATELIERS Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 19 septembre 2026
- Visites guidées de la Chapelle Sainte-Colombe, Chapelle Sainte-Colombe de Cabanes, Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 19 septembre 2026