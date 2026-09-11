Informations pratiques

Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines

FESTA MAJOR FÊTE PATRONALE DE LA SAINT-MICHEL

Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-25

fin : 2026-09-27

Date(s) :

2026-09-25

Vendredi 26 20h Concert 3 chorales

Samedi 27 14h Rifle en catalan /19h repas et animation musicale

Dimanche 28 11h Célébration, suivi d’un Ball d’ofici 15h30 Ballada de 6 sardanes et Ball Catala avec les Casenoves

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Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 89 84 33

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English :

Friday, the 26th, 8:00 p.m. Concert featuring 3 choirs

Saturday, the 27th, 2:00 p.m. Catalan raffle / 7:00 p.m. dinner and musical entertainment

Sunday, the 28th, 11:00 a.m. Mass, followed by a Ball d’ofici 3:30 p.m. Ballada of 6 sardanes and Ball Catala with the Casenoves

L’événement FESTA MAJOR FÊTE PATRONALE DE LA SAINT-MICHEL Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines a été mis à jour le 2026-08-25 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE