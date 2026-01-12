Festi’Chansons Saint-Ulphace

Festi’Chansons Saint-Ulphace vendredi 5 juin 2026.

Festi’Chansons

Centre Musical de Roussigny Saint-Ulphace Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Début : 2026-06-05
fin : 2026-06-07

2026-06-05

Une grand fête de la Chanson francophone pendant 3 jours. Vendredi 5 juin à 20h30
Thomas Lauret + Groupe MALWEEN Samedi 6 juin à 20h30 Patrick SansDoute + Sanseverino
Dimanche 7 juin BlauBird + Evie   .

Centre Musical de Roussigny Saint-Ulphace 72320 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 12 11 88 68 

