Festi’Chansons Saint-Ulphace
Festi’Chansons Saint-Ulphace vendredi 5 juin 2026.
Festi’Chansons
Centre Musical de Roussigny Saint-Ulphace Sarthe
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-05
fin : 2026-06-07
Date(s) :
2026-06-05
Une grand fête de la Chanson francophone pendant 3 jours. Vendredi 5 juin à 20h30
Thomas Lauret + Groupe MALWEEN Samedi 6 juin à 20h30 Patrick SansDoute + Sanseverino
Dimanche 7 juin BlauBird + Evie .
Centre Musical de Roussigny Saint-Ulphace 72320 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 12 11 88 68
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Festi’Chansons Saint-Ulphace a été mis à jour le 2026-01-09 par OT La Ferté-Bernard en Perche Emeraude