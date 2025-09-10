Festi’moments Ohnenheim

Festi’moments Ohnenheim mercredi 10 septembre 2025.

Festi’moments

rue du Moulin Ohnenheim Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2025-09-10 09:30:00

fin : 2025-10-08 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-10 2025-10-08 2025-11-12 2025-12-10

Venez jouer, lire avec vos enfants. Profitez de ce moment de rencontre et d’échange en famille.

Jeux, ateliers à destination des enfants. .

rue du Moulin Ohnenheim 67390 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 85 89 25 contact@rai-ccrm.fr

English :

Come and play and read with your children. Take advantage of this opportunity to meet and exchange with your family.

German :

Kommen Sie mit Ihren Kindern zum Spielen und Lesen. Genießen Sie diesen Moment der Begegnung und des Austauschs mit der Familie.

Italiano :

Venite a giocare e a leggere con i vostri bambini. Approfittate di questa occasione per incontrarvi e parlare in famiglia.

Espanol :

Venga a jugar y a leer con sus hijos. Aproveche esta oportunidad para reunirse y hablar en familia.

L’événement Festi’moments Ohnenheim a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par Office de tourisme du Grand Ried